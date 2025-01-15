14 states awarded $1 million grants to address mental health and substance use crises

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), has awarded $1 million in planning grants to 14 states as part of the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) Medicaid Demonstration Program. Funded through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022, the program aims to address the ongoing mental health and substance use crises nationwide.

The states receiving grants include Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and West Virginia. By 2026, up to 10 of these states will be selected to receive enhanced Medicaid reimbursements to sustain and expand behavioral health services.

“Everyone in this country who seeks help for mental health or substance use issues should be able to receive it, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay for services,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration’s dedication to transforming our behavioral health care system, we are working to build a better continuum of care and expanding access to mental health and substance use care for all Americans.”

Data from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) shows the scope of the mental health crisis varies across the country. In Colorado, 36% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depression in 2023, while in West Virginia, over 20% of adults experienced frequent mental distress in 2021. Montana, one of the grant recipients, has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation, with 29.8 deaths per 100,000 people in 2020.

The CCBHC model requires clinics to provide 24/7 crisis care, timely outpatient treatment, and a full range of services to meet community needs. These clinics must serve anyone seeking care, regardless of ability to pay, age, or residence. Since its inception in 2017, the program has grown from 67 clinics in eight states to over 500 clinics operating in 46 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

“The planning phase for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics will help states develop sustainable funding to expand access to care for their communities,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use.

Substance use disorders also remain a critical issue. Louisiana reported a drug overdose death rate of 52.6 per 100,000 people in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In Alaska, alcohol use disorder remains a significant concern, with the state ranking among the highest for alcohol-induced deaths.

The CCBHC Medicaid Demonstration Program provides funding for a comprehensive range of services to ensure that care is accessible and coordinated. The first state planning grants were awarded in March 2023, and 10 states joined the program in June 2024.

Help is available for those in crisis. Call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org. To locate treatment facilities, visit FindTreatment.gov or call 800-662-HELP (4357).