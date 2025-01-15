People in the News

Dallas CASA’s CASAblanca Casino Party planned for Feb. 7

The Dallas CASA Young Professionals will host the annual CASAblanca casino party February 7, 2025.

Named one of the top spring events every philanthropic young professional in Dallas should attend, CASAblanca attracts some of Dallas’ most fun and involved young professionals coming together for casino games, dancing, cocktails, appetizers, a silent auction, prizes and more, all for the benefit of child victims of abuse or neglect.

All proceeds benefit the children served by Dallas CASA. Individual tickets and underwriting opportunities are available at DallasCASA.org, or contact Jordan Cheek at jcheek@dallascasa.org for more information.

The party will run from 8 to 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7 at The Hall on Dragon( 1500 Dragon Street in Dallas).

 

Maurice Tisbe and Anuka Dhakal enjoy last year’s signature event. (Ray Carlin / Courtesy photo)

CASAblanca is hosted by the Dallas CASA Young Professionals, a vibrant group of volunteers whose mission is to increase awareness for Dallas CASA, while providing charitable and social opportunities for people ages 21 to 40 years. The group hosts happy hours, networking events, a pickleball tournament and more and allows young professionals from a variety of different fields who share a commitment to improving the lives of child victims of abuse and neglect the chance to connect. Event co-chairs are Brooke Farrelly, Hannah Harpole, Vivian Satterfield and Seth Stukalin.

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) seeks to protect children, restore childhood and help child victims of abuse or neglect achieve their full potential. The agency’s trained and supervised community volunteers are assigned by judges to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state.

For many children in foster care, their Dallas CASA volunteer is the only consistent, caring adult in their lives during a frightening, uncertain time. Dallas CASA envisions a day when all children experience safe childhoods and grow into resourceful, healthy adults. Now in its 44th year, Dallas CASA serves more children than any of the more than 900 CASA programs nationwide.

In 2023, 1,088 Dallas CASA volunteers were assigned to advocate for 2,151 children in protective care. For the past five years, the agency has been able to provide an advocate for every Dallas child in need, but each year more advocates are needed. To learn more, visit www.dallascasa.org.

