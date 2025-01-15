People in the News

People in the News

Thursday, January 16, 2025

Dallas County District Attorney’s Office Launches New Human Trafficking Unit During Human Trafficking Prevention Month

(Dallas) – Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot is proud to announce the creation of a dedicated Human Trafficking Unit, a major step forward in the fight against human trafficking in North Texas. This initiative is being launched during Human Trafficking Prevention Month, underscoring the office’s commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals and holding traffickers accountable.

This effort is made possible through a $207,520 grant from the Office of the Governor that funds a specialized prosecutor who will focus solely on adult and child human trafficking cases. The new Human Trafficking Team (HTT) will consist of a prosecutor, an investigator, and a victim advocate, creating a multidisciplinary approach designed to improve the prosecution of human trafficking crimes and provide critical support for survivors.

“Human trafficking is one of the most heinous crimes in our society, and Dallas County remains a hotspot for these cases,” said Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot. “This new unit strengthens our ability to prosecute traffickers and provide trauma-informed support to survivors.”

Dallas is one of the top 10 cities nationwide for sex trafficking cases. These cases are often complicated to investigate and prosecute because they typically span multiple jurisdictions, contain complex evidentiary issues, and survivors often hesitate to cooperate with law enforcement and judicial proceedings.

Having one dedicated prosecutor review all human trafficking cases filed with the office will help build trust and consistency with survivors. Additionally, the dedicated victim advocate will coordinate alongside the prosecutor providing regular contact with the victim, building rapport, and leading to a collaborative nature of investigation and prosecution.

The HTT will continue to foster collaboration with key partners such as the North Texas Anti-Trafficking Task Force and enhance inter-agency cooperation by being the 24/7 liaison between the DA’s office and local and federal partners on human trafficking cases.

“Our goal is to create a justice system that not only holds traffickers accountable but also prioritizes the needs and dignity of survivors,” DA Creuzot added. “This unit embodies our commitment to transformative change and justice for all.

