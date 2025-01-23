Op Ed – TOO MUCH BELLY, BOOTY AND TOO LITTLE EXERCISE ARE KILLING BLACK WOMEN…

TOO MUCH BELLY, BOOTY AND TOO LITTLE EXERCISE ARE KILLING BLACK WOMEN…

By: Lindiwe Vilakazi

Lots of Black women are not exercising as much as they should. When it comes to exercise, women who vigorously work out three or more hours a week have a significantly lower risk of becoming obese. Just walking 45 minutes daily, plays a critical role in weight reduction and control. A five year study performed by researchers at John Hopkins Medical Center found that women who did brisk walking and those who walked as a means of transportation had a much lower risk of becoming obese than those who hardly walked at all. Black women, simply don’t exercise enough.

In addition, Black women, because of their generationally programmed lifestyles of sedentary-couch-sitting, have historically eaten lots of belly and booty fattening foods, whether it’s pork chops, fried chicken, greasy bacon and/or sugary and salty foods, and now artery clogging foods that you can’t even pronounce. The consumption of excessive sugar and salt are key contributors to obesity, a condition that disproportionately burdens Black women and youth. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health reports that Black women have the highest rates of obesity or being overweight than any other group– with about 4 out of 5 women reportedly overweight or obese.

Now, findings from a very recent clinical study confirms that excessive belly fat quietly, but markedly, degrades mental acuity significantly. The findings from this study is the Megaphone Clarion Call that Black women must respond to and put down the pork chops, fried chicken, greasy bacon, sugary and salty foods, and artery clogging foods and start a daily exercise regiment. Black women must get their Blimp-Booties off the couch and exercise rigorously and religiously. https://www.yahoo.com/news/belly-fat-linked-brain-decay-222906821.html

–Lindiwe Vilakazi