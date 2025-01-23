People in the News

Saturday, January 25, 2025

People in the News

Saturday, January 25, 2025

Op Ed – TOO MUCH BELLY, BOOTY AND TOO LITTLE EXERCISE ARE KILLING BLACK WOMEN…

TOO MUCH BELLY, BOOTY AND TOO LITTLE EXERCISE ARE KILLING BLACK WOMEN…

By: Lindiwe Vilakazi

Lots of Black women are not exercising as much as they should. When it comes to exercise, women who vigorously work out three or more hours a week have a significantly lower risk of becoming obese. Just walking 45 minutes daily, plays a critical role in weight reduction and control. A five year study performed by researchers at John Hopkins Medical Center found that women who did brisk walking and those who walked as a means of transportation had a much lower risk of becoming obese than those who hardly walked at all. Black women, simply don’t exercise enough.

In addition, Black women, because of their generationally programmed lifestyles of sedentary-couch-sitting, have historically eaten lots of belly and booty fattening foods, whether it’s pork chops, fried chicken, greasy bacon and/or sugary and salty foods, and now artery clogging foods that you can’t even pronounce. The consumption of excessive sugar and salt are key contributors to obesity, a condition that disproportionately burdens Black women and youth. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health reports that Black women have the highest rates of obesity or being overweight than any other group– with about 4 out of 5 women reportedly overweight or obese.

Now, findings from a very recent clinical study confirms that excessive belly fat quietly, but markedly, degrades mental acuity significantly. The findings from this study is the Megaphone Clarion Call that Black women must respond to and put down the pork chops, fried chicken, greasy bacon, sugary and salty foods, and artery clogging foods and start a daily exercise regiment. Black women must get their Blimp-Booties off the couch and exercise rigorously and religiously. https://www.yahoo.com/news/belly-fat-linked-brain-decay-222906821.html

–Lindiwe Vilakazi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

March to Memphis: A small charter school in Irving receives historic invite to Bowl Game appearance

Help send the UA Eagle Marching Band to the Liberty Bowl. Football season is winding down; and in the ranks of college programs that means a very few select teams are looking for the chance to play in a bowl game.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Empowering Arts (Bishop Arts Theatre)

This Broadcast Partner Spotlight focuses on the Bishop Arts Theatre Center, which brings live stage performances to the heart of Oak Cliff throughout the year. They also host a Jazz series and feature Speakers on a regular basis.

The Real Deal: Gregg A. Smith's 18th album release party

Dallas Blues legend Gregg A. Smith held an album release party at Six Springs Tavern in Richardson, Texas on Nov. 2 to debut his latest recording. NDG was on hand to celebrate the event, and get Smith's thoughts on the latest endeavor.

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020