Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., induct Dr. Anita Hill as an honorary member

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, a 96-year-old women’s service organization, inducted Dr. Anita Hill, Esq., Cynthia James, and Rhona Bennett as honorary members on Saturday, Jan. 7. A reception in their honor was held following their induction, which occurred during the sorority’s national executive board meeting in Dallas.

Dr. Hill indicated her delight in becoming an honorary member, “Thank you for the spirit, it is a wonderful experience for me.” Nothing that despite the challenging times, the members are, “So full of joy and a little anxiety as we move forward with power and wisdom throughout the country.

“Thank you for allowing me to be a part of this organization, ” Dr. Hill stated.

Fellow inductee Rhona Bennett summed the sorority up with a single word: love. “It’s love, that’s what you feel; you are full of it. I feel grateful to be here – I am grateful.”

During the reception, International President Mary Breaux Wright officially launched the sorority’s Global Year of Service with a pledge to provide 20 million hours of community service by the organization’s centennial year in 2020. “As Zetas, we take service seriously, which can be seen through our partnerships with the March of Dimes, American Cancer Society, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Dr. Wright. “It is my honor to welcome women of such prominence who are ready to roll up their sleeves, and help us fulfill our mission as a community-conscious, action-oriented organization,” Wright added.

Natalie Dillard Brannon and Shonté Fuller, National Co-Chairs of Honorary Membership, formally presented the inductees to attendees: