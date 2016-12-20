KERA offering a 24/7 kids TV channel

KERA, North Texas’ most trusted source of educational children’s programs, announces the launch of a new television channel offering kids’ shows 24 hours a day, seven days a week. KERA Kids 24/7 will provide free access to the popular, curriculum-based programs from PBS KIDS to millions of families across the region.
KERA’s acclaimed lineup of children’s programs, including Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Odd Squad and Wild Kratts, reach 350,000 kids each week, representing the second-largest children’s audience among public broadcasting stations in the United States. With the addition of KERA Kids 24/7, children across North Texas will have greater access to engaging educational content on weeknights and weekend afternoons, when the majority of kids’ TV viewing takes place.
KERA TV will continue to broadcast new episodes of PBS KIDS programs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekday. Beginning Monday, Jan. 16, children will be able to continue watching and learning after school and in the evenings by tuning in to KERA Kids 24/7, which will broadcast over-the-air on channel 13.2 and will be carried by select cable providers.
“Since its inception, public broadcasting has played a unique and important role for kids – it makes learning and development fun,” said Mary Anne Alhadeff, president and CEO of KERA. “We’re excited for this opportunity to provide a safe harbor that treats children like young minds, not young consumers, whenever they want to tune in.”
KERA’s over-the-air children’s programs are essential to homes without access to paid cable or satellite subscriptions, and often serve as the first classroom for low-income families. A recent study conducted by WestEd found that the programs and resources provided by public television can help narrow the math achievement gap for children from low-income families and better prepare them for kindergarten. By expanding its educational offerings through around-the-clock children’s programs, KERA will build on an already critical source of learning for kids and families in North Texas.
In addition to helping with core subjects like reading and math, KERA Kids programs also promote the key social skills necessary for school and for life. In a recent survey, public television led all networks in improving kids’ behavior, with 74 percent of parents saying their child exhibits more positive behavior after engaging with the programs from PBS KIDS.
Earlier in 2016, KERA updated its online children’s resources available at kerakids.org. The refreshed site offers on-demand programs, interactive games and additional content for kids, parents and educators. KERA also offers the bi-weekly Full STEAM Ahead e-newsletter, which features science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics programming.
KERA Kids 24/7 will broadcast over-the-air on channel 13.2, which currently airs KERA World. KERA World will no longer be available beginning Jan. 16. Spectrum Cable will offer KERA Kids 24/7 on channel 1268 in Dallas and 182 in Fort Worth.
In addition to broadcasting on television, KERA Kids 24/7 will be available for streaming on pbskids.org and on the PBS KIDS Video App, which is available on a variety of mobile devices and over-the-top platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One and Chromecast.
For more information about KERA’s educational children’s programming, visit kera.org.
Comments
Brenda Douglas says
While I celebrate & encourage children’s programming I am utterly disappointed that you will no longer broadcast WORLD! My goodness as you moved to expand children’s programming why in the world (pardon the pun) wasn’t a way found to continue broadcasting WORLD?! KERA (13.1) already devotes a majority of it’s daytime programming to children. As I said, I support the children’s educational programs & their expansion but adults want the necessary programs found only on WORLD to give us in depth information in many crucial areas. Please find a way to continue WORLD. P.S. I know that many programs aired on 13.1 are aired on 13.2 but there are many that air on only on 13.2.
Cheryl King says
Please stop the madness. Kera World is my primary source of television viewing. Where can I access this amazing channel?
Linda says
Very disappointed in KERA. World is best source of Journalism available in age of news as a entertainment program. Shame on you. You could have promoted it.
BJ Williams says
Also Very disappointed in KERA. best channel for business, news, and specials. it was better then cable.
I will no longer donate or support KERA.
do you even ask your viewers what they want??
NDG Staff says
Curious why are you upset – it is not taking away from current programming but adding a new channel instead?
Sharon says
Disappointed-my father watched PBS and I have followed his footsteps-I have thoroughly enjoyed the World channel-programs with a message real reality tv without the fake drama. I wish it wasn’t going away. Thanks for the memories.
Christine says
While I can not disagree with educating children shouldn’t public broadcasting also educate adults about our world?
Bob Brown says
Stopped watching “network” channels years ago. As a professional artist and over the age of Y7 I was both enlightened and entertained with the programming of the World channel. As an over the air viewer I am saddened to remove 13.2 from my ever shrinking world of programmed channels. Will 13.1 be next?
chuck says
World Channel number ONE.
Stop the madness
Vanessa says
Is Kera world in any other channel now? Where can I watch Kera WORLD?
Christie miller says
This is so fucking stupid. I love the world channel.
C. King says
I can’t believe kera world channel is off the air. I loved many of the programs that were on it. I learned so much about other parts and people of the world and I was looking forward to keep learning.
Bryan says
Really missing Worldchannel. IMO, way too much kids programming already on 13.1. It’s replacing Worldchannel must be a money thing.
John says
This comment is to the NDG Staff who doesn’t understand why people are upset. It is replacing. It is not adding. KERA World is being replaced with KERA Children. So the viewers are losing access to the incredibly valuable programming of KERA World. I’m surprised a staff member of NDG doesn’t understand the simple fact that programming is being replaced and therefore the viewer is losing something.
NDG Staff says
Thank you John.
Personally, I have never seen KERA World and perhaps my question was not worded properly – I was attempting to gain an understanding as to why the readers appear so passionate about this change. TV programming changes all the time, but clearly this has struck a chord.
Gordon Sirek says
Whoever made the decision to replace KERA World with more kids’ crap should be publicly flogged.
Sandra says
I am so unhappy with the loss of kera world. Focus on Europe and other foreign news programming is so important in understanding how all countries are interconnected in these troubling times. I really miss those and will not make any donations to kera. You now have devoted too many program hours to childrens issues.
ed says
very upset world is now gone, guess there are not enough cartoons for kids on tv already
Tosca says
I’m glad at least to find there were other people around here, unhappy with this lousy change that KERA 13 made. No one at the station would reply when I asked about the change, before it even happened. It still annoys me so much, and I miss the channel, which was my go-to for interesting, worthwhile programming. It kind of makes me feel inclined to find out where I can access that programming, and support it (in the small financial way I’m able), rather than supporting KERA 13, especially given the lousy reception I so often get on 13.1 (no cable).