Are you ‘Ready to Rise’?

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

You know you have it.

There are all kinds of potential inside you but how can you actually use it? Says author Jo Saxton in her new book “Ready to Rise,” it takes determination, a community, strength, belief in yourself, and a little leaning on God.

After hearing her seventh-grade daughter give a speech to classmates, Jo Saxton reflected on what her child said and how, as a teenager, Saxton’s daughter understood that she had it within herself to help fix “a broken world.”

That was a lesson that Saxton herself didn’t possess at that same age.

Born in Nigeria, the child of a broken home, Saxton was raised by an elderly foster mother whom she cared for deeply. Still, she says, she was fearful that something was wrong with her, and leadership was very far from her mind then.

“… I was the last person who should be given opportunity for influence,” she muses.

Many women are like that, in that respect, Saxton suggests, and it’s not good – for a woman herself, for any business she may be invested in, or for the world at large.

Disempowerment, for example, is detrimental to women who are searching for mentors or “living examples.“ As for business, “including women in leadership improves a business’s bottom line,” and diversity improves its culture.

Personally, Saxton says that she relies heavily on her faith to find the right path toward influence. She often thinks of the women in the Bible, the travails they endured, and the actions they took. Biblical tales have many lessons for today’s women and their quest for“faith-shaped purpose…”