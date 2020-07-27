How To Boost Your Immune System During The Pandemic

content provided by media

For months now, we have been told that wearing masks and social distancing are the two best defenses against contracting the Covid-19 virus. But, as this pandemic continues to sweep the world, there is another powerful line of defense to be considered. Your immune system is where your body does battle against unknown and harmful infections, bacteria and viruses.

Although science believes that humans have no natural immunity to the Covid-19 virus, a strong immune system can help to fight the disease and possibly result in less severe illness. The virus may have a relatively low mortality rate but those who have contracted Covid-19 claim that it is a powerful illness that can leave your body damaged and depleted.

As we all try to navigate life during the pandemic, it’s important to do what you can to strengthen your own natural immunity. From making healthy diet choices to adding important supplements from Thorne Research, there are many ways that you can help boost your immune system during the pandemic.

Sleep

Sleep is the best way for your body to regenerate and help keep your immune system strong. When you get enough rest, your body is less susceptible to infection. It’s recommended that adults get a minimum of six hours of sleep a day to keep immunity levels strong. The more sleep that you can get, the better.

If you are like the 20 million Americans that struggle to get a night of good sleep this could be increasing your chances of contracting the Covid-19 virus. Adapting a strict sleep routine including a set bedtime, filling your room with relaxing aromatherapy scents and limiting late-night distraction can help you get the rest that you need.

Healthy Fats

Your diet has a big influence on the efficiency of your immune system. Fatty acids like Omega-3’s found in fish and olive oil are both powerful anti-inflammatory agents. When your body is fighting inflammation it takes energy away from your immune system, leaving you vulnerable.

Probiotics

If your intestinal and digestive systems are not working properly, your food is not being broken down for the best benefit of your body. Adding a probiotic like yogurt to your diet can help to cleanse your system and increase your digestive health.

Exercise

Daily moderate exercise is a great way to boost your immune system. Just 30 minutes a day of exercise from walking, biking, swimming or yoga can help increase your circulation and release healthy endorphins, boosting your mood.

Stay Hydrated

Proper hydration can help regulate your immune system. Adults should be drinking eight glasses of water a day for the best hydration. Keeping a sipping bottle with you all day can help you to get the right amount of water for you.

Fruits & Vegetables

We all know that fruits and vegetables are healthy for us but, they can also help to keep your immune system strong. The nutrients and vitamins found in fruits and vegetables can empower your body, increase energy levels and reduce immune system stress.

We are all in this fight together. Social distancing and mask-wearing are important to protect the public from the spread of Covid-19. It’s just as important to do what you can to protect yourself by following some of these tips to help keep your immune system strong.