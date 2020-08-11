CFBISD sets guidelines for free and reduced school meals

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced its policy for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program & School Breakfast Program using the attached current income eligibility guidelines. The Student Nutrition office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request.

Starting August 3, 2020, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD will begin providing letters to the households of the children in the district about free and reduced-price eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take to apply for these benefits.

Applications have become available online and may be accessed by visiting www.nlappscloud.com. Paper applications will only be available at the Student Nutrition Office and from the cafeteria manager at each school site. No applications will be mailed to households.

Criteria for Free and Reduced-Price Meal Benefits

The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits:

Income

1. Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels

Categorical or Automatic Eligibility

2. Households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)

Program Participant

3. Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster 4. Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start

Income Eligibility

For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must complete and submit the online free and reduced-price meal application at http://www.cfbisd.schoollunchapp.com or fill out the paper, free and reduced-price meal application and return it to the Meal Benefits Clerk located in the Student Nutrition Office at 1505 Randolph St. Carrollton, Texas 75006. Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information: