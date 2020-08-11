CFBISD sets guidelines for free and reduced school meals

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced its policy for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program & School Breakfast Program using the attached current income eligibility guidelines. The Student Nutrition office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request.
Starting August 3, 2020, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD will begin providing letters to the households of the children in the district about free and reduced-price eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take to apply for these benefits.
Applications have become available online and may be accessed by visiting www.nlappscloud.com. Paper applications will only be available at the Student Nutrition Office and from the cafeteria manager at each school site. No applications will be mailed to households.
Criteria for Free and Reduced-Price Meal Benefits
The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits:
Income
1. Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels
Categorical or Automatic Eligibility
2. Households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)
Program Participant
3. Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster 4. Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start
Income Eligibility
For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must complete and submit the online free and reduced-price meal application at http://www.cfbisd.schoollunchapp.com or fill out the paper, free and reduced-price meal application and return it to the Meal Benefits Clerk located in the Student Nutrition Office at 1505 Randolph St. Carrollton, Texas 75006. Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information:
- Names of all household members
- Amount, frequency, and source of current income for each household member
- Last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for “Check if no SSN”
- Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct
Categorical or Program Eligibility
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible. Student Nutrition will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application. Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have should contact the Meal Benefits Clerk in Student Nutrition Office at 972.968.6390.
Any household that wishes to decline benefits should contact the Meal Benefits Clerk as well.
Applications may be submitted online anytime during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may also be verified by school officials at any time during the school year.
Determining Eligibility
Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy, the Meal Benefits Clerk will review applications and determine eligibility. Households or guardians dissatisfied with the Reviewing Official’s eligibility determination may wish to discuss the decision with the Reviewing Official on an informal basis. Households wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either orally or in writing to Rachelle Sherrin MS, MBA, RD, SNS, Director of Student Nutrition at 1505 Randolph Street, Carrollton, Texas 75006 at 972.968.6384.
Unexpected Circumstances
If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the Student Nutrition Office at 972.968.6390. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the attached current income eligibility guidelines.