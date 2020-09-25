Empowering Arts (Bishop Arts Theatre)

NDG Live

This Broadcast Partner Spotlight focuses on the Bishop Arts Theatre Center, which brings live stage performances to the heart of Oak Cliff throughout the year. They also host a Jazz series and feature Speakers on a regular basis. Additionally, BATC offers education and enrichment programs for community members from children all the way to senior citizens. Find out more: https://bishopartstheatre.org Stay tuned to the North Dallas Gazette for the latest news and information focusing on the minority community: https://northdallasgazette.com Background music supplied by Fesliyan Studios: https://www.fesliyanstudios.com

