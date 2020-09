Dallas Blues legend Gregg A. Smith held an album release party at Six Springs Tavern in Richardson, Texas on Nov. 2 to debut his latest recording. NDG was on hand to celebrate the event, and get Smith’s thoughts on the latest endeavor. Keep up with the North Dallas Gazette to stay on top of all the local news, events and entertainment. Keep up with NDG: https://northdallasgazette.com Learn more about Gregg A. Smith: https://greggasmithmusic.com