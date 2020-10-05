By Dwight Brown NNPA News Wire Film Critic

Forty. Something about that age puts people on a precipice. Too old to be young. Too young to be old. And if your career hasn’t taken off by that age…well. Will it ever? This is the space where The Forty-Year-Old Version resides. A crossroads.

Radha Blank, a Harlem-based writer, is known for her NEA Award-winning plays (SEED), TV writing credits (Empire) and producing and writing TV shows (She’s Gotta Have It). Her side job? Sister Radha moonlights as a hip-hop comedy rapper. If her eclectic resume intrigues you, so will this semi-autobiographical film. And the story goes…

At the prime age of 40, playwright Radha Blank thinks she should be a bit further along in her profession. The reality is, she’s teaching theater to students at a Harlem high school and hoping her agent and childhood friend Archie (Peter Y. Kim, TV’s After Forever) can get her theater piece, Harlem Ave., staged by a creepy lecherous producer (Reed Birney, TV’s Titans). That’s where she’s at.

She has another ambition: becoming a respected rap artist. As “RadhaMUSprime,” she struggles to find her way in the hip-hop world, but uses this experience as a meditation, a vessel for channeling her feelings. She gets a big assist from a young producer named D (Oswin Benjamin), who admires her talent as much as her soul. Yeah, it’s like that.

Blank, as the writer, director and central character exhibits a sage, urbane and self-deprecating persona that is simply irresistible. As the frustrated writer/performer finds her way, there are more than