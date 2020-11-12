Icons Leading the Way in Southern Sector of Dallas

By Joyce Foreman

Dallas ISD, District 6

It’s hard to believe Thanksgiving is already fast approaching. And, despite the many challenges we’ve faced this year, we have much to be thankful for.

I’m proud to have participated in the ribbon cutting held recently to celebrate the opening of the Charmaine and Robert Price Career Development Institute. For years to come, the names of this esteemed couple will symbolize the opportunity for students to graduate with a diploma and a ticket to a high-demand technical career. Cybersecurity, interior design, aviation, construction and carpentry are just a few of the pathways available to students through this innovative program.

The institute, also known as Career Institute South, will serve students in our eight southern-sector high schools: Adamson, Carter, Kimball, Molina, Pinkston, Roosevelt, South Oak Cliff and Sunset, offering training for lucrative careers.

I can’t think of anyone more deserving of having this career institute named in their honor. For more than 40 years, Mr. and Mrs. Price have been active leaders in the Dallas community – Dr. Charmaine Price as a school principal and Robert Price as a Dallas ISD trustee and outspoken advocate over the years for school desegregation and overall racial equity.

Thank you, Dr. and Mr. Price for all you’ve done and are still doing for our district and its students.

The virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony is available for viewing at www.dallasisd.org/bond2015.

Storytime with Emma Rodgers

I’m also thankful for another Dallas icon, Emma Rodgers, who owned Black Images Bookstore for 30 years, a pillar in our community. I recently had a chance to visit Ronald McNair Elementary School’s extended learning after-school program as the students celebrated Ms. Rodgers and her contributions. She read to the students, then spent time answering their questions about reading, inclusion and visiting other places through books.

Carter Girls’ Coach Wins National Recognition

Congratulations to Girls’ Track & Field Coach Lauren Cross, of David W. Carter High School in District 6. Coach Cross was named one of the 2019-2020 Texas state coaches of the year by the National Federation of State High School Associations! We are so proud of you!

Discover Dallas ISD

The application period is now open for students and their families to apply for one of Dallas ISD’s more than 100 choice and specialty school programs. Choices include Montessori, International Baccalaureate, Talented and Gifted, Single Gender, Two-Way Dual Language, STEM/STEAM, Visual and Performing Arts, P-Tech/Early College High Schools, Career Institutes, Collegiate Academies, and more. Finding the best-fit school for your child is easier than ever using the district’s one-stop application platform: www.dallasisd.org/choosedallasisd.