Friday, November 20, 2020

Hyundai Hope on Wheels doubles support for COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations across the United States

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – Hyundai Motor America today announced the expansion of its support for COVID-19 drive-thru testing to 22 hospitals nationwide with $4 million in grants through its Hyundai Hope On Wheels program. These grants are designed to combat the coronavirus by providing increased access to testing throughout the nation.

The company also announced an in-kind donation of 65,000 COVID-19 RT-PCR tests developed by Seegene, a South Korea-based global leader in multiplex molecular diagnostics. Seegene’s test can simultaneously detect three different genes (N, E and RdRP) of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. Hyundai is the only automaker providing these critical testing capabilities to hospitals, especially in hard-hit cities like New Orleans, Chicago and Detroit.

“As a global automaker, we continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and its potential harm to the U.S. and beyond,” said Jose Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. “A best practice that was crucial in South Korea’s handling of the coronavirus was drive-thru testing. This approach protects the healthcare workers and patients from the potential spread of the virus, while diagnosing those most in need.”

 

(NY Nat’l Guard)

“The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has tragically impacted hundreds of thousands of lives with disease and millions more who are quarantined in the U.S.”, said Dr. Helen Cha Roberts, President, Seegene Technologies. “By supporting testing, Hyundai has stepped up as a global leader to provide an invaluable resource that will serve impacted Americans at this most critical time while also assisting to prevent further spread of the virus.”

Hyundai and its over 825 dealers have also provided support to local institutions with financial assistance, food donations, face mask headband production and loaned vehicles. Additional support has been provided to Hyundai owners and first responders through the company’s Hyundai Assurance program. To learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Centers and view the most updated list of partnering hospitals, please visit www.hyundaihopeonwheels.org.

