By Sister Tarpley

NDG Religion Editor

“Tell Archippus: ‘See to it that you complete the work you have received in the Lord.’”

(Colossians 4:17).

Have you ever driven by a construction project that was half finished but was now abandoned? It is a lasting testimony of someone or a group of people that had a vision, often with significant money invested, but something happened that killed the project.

Why do projects fail to be completed? There could be a number of reasons. There could have been a failure to raise adequate funds to complete it. There could have been a fall-out among management.

The project could have been simply ill-conceived. Good planning is the key to estimating what it will take to complete a project. “Then the LORD replied: ‘Write down the revelation and make it plain on tablets so that a herald may run with it. For the revelation waits an appointed time?’” (Habakkuk 2:2-3).

A plan must be conceived, the project and must be clearly written out, write the vision with detailed specifications that identify what will be needed to complete it.

Entrepreneurs have a tendency to conceive projects without estimating the financial and manpower requirements to complete the projects.

Many a project has died because of this trait in entrepreneurs. Great entrepreneurs understand their need to have detail-people around them that can take their ideas and put the details around them.

These are wise entrepreneurs who have learned to complement their weakness with those who can help them achieve their vision.

Do you have a vision for a work God has called you to do? Identify what will be needed to achieve success.

Tell the Lord that your heart is moved today for people who just cannot seem to find their place. They feel lost, empty, out of place, floundering.

Some are discouraged; some are depressed; some are anxious; some are hopeful; some are searching; some have given up.

Pray that today will be a day of breakthrough for them. Pray that the right job, the right ministry opportunity, the right words, the right whatever it is they need will be there for them today.

Pray that God will open doors and lead them through. Pray for encouragement and guidance. Pray for joy, excitement and blessings of the heart and spirit. Pray for contentment, initiative, passion, thankfulness in their attitudes today.

May they look to God and receive the gifts He has in store for them. And may God, oh a wonderful and gracious God, be glorified. Pray in the precious name of Jesus.