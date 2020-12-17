Mark Your Calendars for Future Happenings

Friday, December 18, 2020

By Joyce Foreman
DISD Board of Trustees, District 6

The chilly weather is here, and with it some of Dallas ISD’s most important rituals are coming up. I am looking forward to the annual MLK Oratory Competition, where elementary students get to show their eloquence in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Students from 11 campuses are now preparing for the semifinals, where judges will select the eight who will share their speeches at the finals, set for 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15. You can watch the livestream of the finals at www.dallasisd.org. This year’s topic for the students’ original essays is, “How do you think Dr. King’s teachings can help us today?” District 6 is proud to have several students in the semifinals:

• Josias Escobar, Thomas Tolbert Elementary School
• Harbert Cortlin, Thomas L. Marsalis Elementary School
• Nikyah Levelston, Ronald E. McNair Elementary School

Community Forum on Learning Loss

To mitigate learning loss caused by the COVID pandemic, my fellow trustees and I are holding community forums to get guidance from families and communities on how to meet this challenge. I’ll be hosting the virtual District 6 Time to Learn Parent Forum at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10. Click here to join the meeting.

Campus Teachers of the Year

Dallas ISD been blessed with some wonderful teachers, and here are those named the best on their campuses in District 6:

Keigan Toney – Alexander Elementary School
Sergio Carrasco – McNair Elementary School
Michael Johnson – Atwell Middle School
Bertha Aguirre – Moreno STEAM Academy
Stephanie Smith – Brashear Elementary School
Paula Matthews – Russell Elementary School
Herbert Milliner –Browne Middle School
Laura Rodriguez – Stemmons Elementary School
Rochelle Chivers – Carpenter Elementary School
Seneca Denman – Storey Middle School
Johnny L. McKenzie –Carter High School
Takina White – Terry Elementary School
Juandell Parker –Gilliam Collegiate Academy
Ty’Andra Pogue – Thornton Elementary School
Youngsun Choi – Holmes Middle School
Maria Johnston – Tolbert Elementary School
Ryan Brown – Hulcy STEAM Middle School
Dewayne Thigpen – Turner Elementary School
Andrea Cawley – Jordan Elementary School
Tysha Randle – Twain Elementary School
Hannah Williams – Kimball High School
Denisecia Talabi – Webster Elementary School
Ariel Sanders Taylor –Lee Elementary School
Charlotte McKinnon – Weiss Elementary School
Dammerjax Jackson – Marsalis Elementary School

Turkey Giveaway A Success

I was happy to support Boude Storey Middle School recently with a $500.00 donation to their Turkey Giveaway to help feed over 100 families in the Oak Cliff community. Thanks to Principal Rivers and Executive Director Tracie Washington for making the event happen! With support from these school leaders, businesses and partnerships, students and their families were able to have a special holiday with hearts full of gratitude this Thanksgiving Season.

Choose Dallas ISD

The application period is underway for students who want to attend one of the more than 100 Dallas ISD magnet or choice schools. Outreach sessions are scheduled this year to ensure that the parents of Black and English learners get answers to their questions and assistance with applications. In December and January, the Racial Equity Office and specialty schools’ team are holding several virtual workshops to share information about the more than 100 choice schools and the new application for admission. The workshops on Dec. 17 and Jan. 12, 14, 19 and 21 are free and open to all Dallas ISD students. To register, visit www.dallasisd.org/racialequity. For a list of magnets, choice schools and specialty programs offered, visit www.dallasisd.org/choosedallasisd.

Happy Holidays, All!

As this is my last column for this year, I’d like to take the opportunity to wish a safe and happy holiday season for all our students, families and the entire community. Good tidings, everyone!

