Saturday, January 16, 2021

Dallas City Council unanimously approves renaming of Lamar Street to Botham Jean Boulevard

A Dallas man killed by police in his own apartment will be memorialized in the naming of a major downtown thoroughfare.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, the Dallas City Council unanimously voted in approval of the renaming of a part of Lamar Street, to Botham Jean Boulevard. State Representative Carl O. Sherman, Sr. (D-109), along with other Texas Legislators, family members of Botham Jean and concerned citizens voiced their staunch support for the street name change, during the meeting.

Botham Jean, was a 26 year old accountant, who was killed by an off duty police officer, when she entered Jean’s apartment fatally shooting him. His death sparked peaceful protests around the world and his life inspired thousands to demand justice for Botham and to continue his work as an active community member.

 

Botham Shem Jean

“This is a 200-year-old problem that we are still facing within contemporary society. Today too many families have become victims to senseless tragedies,” said Bishop T.D. Jakes, the senior pastor of The Potter’s House during a special service following the tragedy.

NDG 1/7: ‘We Took the Capitol’: Trump supporters storm the chambers of Congress

“Now is the time to unite and not divide. We need leaders of all colors to come together and recognize we have a problem across America. My hope and prayer is that together as a community we can work together to educate society and change this disturbing pattern. Regardless of race and background, every mother should feel that her children are safe.”

NDG 12/24: Biden nominations broaden Black women’s leadership roles

In Wednesday’s meeting, Representative Sherman, spoke about how the life of Botham Jean inspired him personally, as well as his dedication to honoring Jean’s life this legislative session with the introduction of Bo’s Law, also titled as the Deadly Force Reform Bill.

NDG 12/17: Dangerous Rhetoric + False Claims = Violence and havoc in cities across America

Representative Sherman recently sent out a letter addressing his support for the street name change, in which he recognized the incriminatingly racist history of Mirabeau B. Lamar, for whom the street was previously named.

Representative Carl Sherman celebrates this historic moment of the renaming of Lamar Street to Botham Jean Boulevard, with the Jean Family, The Botham Jean Foundation, and the citizens of Dallas, who all worked tirelessly to honor the life and legacy of Botham Jean.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

Latest News

Texas to provide COVID-19 vaccine for large vaccination hubs

NDG Staff - 0
Beginning this week, Texas will direct most of the COVID-19 vaccine received from the federal government to large providers who can vaccinate a total...
Read more
Latest News

Louisville terminates cops involved in the death of Breonna Taylor

NDG Staff - 0
By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Senior National Correspondent The City of Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday, fired Det. Myles Cosgrove, the police officer who shot and killed Breonna...
Read more
Latest News

Red Sox hire first Black woman coach in MLB history

NDG Staff - 0
By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Senior National Correspondent Bianca Smith, an African American woman, has made baseball history. Smith, who most recently served as an assistant baseball coach...
Read more
Latest News

Educators say they must act during the pandemic to close widening learning gap

NDG Staff - 0
By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Senior National Correspondent The lack of a quiet place to work and resources like internet service often hamstrings students of color’s ability...
Read more
Previous articleTexas to provide COVID-19 vaccine for large vaccination hubs
Next articleD.C. officials, feds tracking credible inauguration day threats

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020