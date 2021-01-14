Saturday, January 16, 2021

Remembering the legacy of MLK

By Sister Tarpley
NDG Religion Editor

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s messages had an enormous effect on race relations in the United States, beginning in the mid-1950s.

Through his activism and inspirational speeches he played a pivotal role in ending the legal segregation of Black citizens in the United States.

Dr. King helped in the creation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

 

Dr. M.L. King, Jr. Renowned Orator
(January 15, 1929 – April 4, 1968)

In his short lifetime Dr. King received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, among several other coveted honors.

He continues to be remembered as one of the most influential and inspirational Black leaders in the history of the world.

Born as Michael King Jr. he was the middle child of Michael King Sr. and Alberta Williams King.

Reverend King Sr. was a successful minister, and adopted the name Martin Luther King Sr. in honor of the German Protestant religious leader Martin Luther.

NDG 1/7: ‘We Took the Capitol’: Trump supporters storm the chambers of Congress

In due time, Michael Jr. would follow his father’s lead and adopt the name himself.
Growing up in Atlanta, Georgia, Dr. King entered public school at age 5 and attended Booker T. Washington High School.

Dr. King skipped both the ninth and eleventh grades, and entered Morehouse College in Atlanta at age 15, in 1944.

NDG 12/24: Biden nominations broaden Black women’s leadership roles

In his junior year, Martin took a Bible class, renewed his faith and began to envision a career in the ministry. In the fall of his senior year, he told his father of his decision.
In 1948, Martin Luther King Jr. earned a sociology degree from Morehouse College and attended the liberal Crozer Theological Seminary in Chester, Pennsylvania.

He thrived in all his studies, and was valedictorian of his class in 1951, and elected student body president. He also earned a fellowship for graduate study.

NDG 12/17: Dangerous Rhetoric + False Claims = Violence and havoc in cities across America

During his last year in seminary, Dr. King came under the guidance of Morehouse College President Benjamin E. Mays who influenced King’s spiritual development.

After being accepted at several colleges for his doctoral study, including Yale and Edinburgh in Scotland, King enrolled at Boston University.

During the work on his doctorate, Dr. King met Coretta Scott, an aspiring singer and musician.

They were married in June 1953 and had four children, Yolanda, Martin Luther King III, Dexter Scott and Bernice.

In 1954, King became pastor of the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church of Montgomery, Alabama.

He also completed his Ph.D. and earned his degree in 1955 when Dr. King was only 25 years old.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

Religion - Sis. Tarpley

Wrestling with God

NDG Staff - 0
By Sister Tarpley NDG Religion Editor “The sun rose above him as he passed Peniel, and he was limping because of his hip.” - Genesis 32:31 Jacob was...
Read more
Religion - Sis. Tarpley

Complete the work

NDG Staff - 0
By Sister Tarpley NDG Religion Editor “Tell Archippus: ‘See to it that you complete the work you have received in the Lord.’” (Colossians 4:17). Have you ever driven...
Read more
Religion - Sis. Tarpley

Sister Tarpley: You’re different

NDG Staff - 0
By Sister Tarpley NDG Religion Editor “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’” (2 Corinthians 12:9) The story is told of...
Read more
Religion - Sis. Tarpley

Trusting in Chariots

NDG Staff - 0
By Sister Tarpley NDG Religion Editor “Woe to those who go down to Egypt for help, who rely on horses, who trust in the multitude of...
Read more
Previous article$900 Billion Federal Stimulus: What’s in it, what’s not, what remains

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020