Friday, January 29, 2021

Entries sought for 36th annual Texas & Neighbors Regional Art Exhibition

The Texas & Neighbors Exhibition is an annual collaboration between the Irving Art Association and the Irving Arts Center. This exhibition we are celebrating its 36th year. The exhibition is scheduled for May 13th through June 12th at the Irving Arts Center.

Entries opened January 1, 2021. Deadline for entry is March 1, 2021.

As of this posting, the plan is to have a physical exhibition and judging of the accepted entries. However, due to the continuing effects of the Coronavirus and potential government restrictions for public gatherings, it is possible that the event may be virtual for 2021 (as was in 2020). In that event, all invitations, judging, and awards will be via the digital, online forum. Should this be the case, award recipients will be notified through email, posted online, and receive awards via USPS registered delivery.

Due to the pandemic, the show was held online only last year.

 

(Anna Kolosyuk / Unsplash)

85 works of art were chosen by Juror Kristin Rivas for the 35th Annual Texas & Neighbors Regional Art Exhibition from a record 883 entries. 326 artists residing in five states (Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma & Texas) entered the regional show. This year’s competition introduced two new categories: Photography and Sculpture.

NDG 1/14: Disavowing Black and Brown Votes: Just say ‘no more, not ever again’ and push back at corporations that support rogue Republican politicians

Irving Art Association proudly recognizes the artists who have exhibited in this show more than 5 times. Recipients receive a commemorative pin, a certificate and a link to their website from the Texas & Neighbors website. Artists are entitled to use the suffix “TxN” after their names.

NDG 1/7: ‘We Took the Capitol’: Trump supporters storm the chambers of Congress

This prestigious five-state competition pulls entries representative of the best of American art. The jurors who select the show and then judge the winning works of art are artists of national standing or prominent experts in art. The show is hung in the Main Gallery of the Irving Arts Center in the spring. Note: in 2020 the show will be a virtual show due to quarantine closings.

NDG 12/24: Biden nominations broaden Black women’s leadership roles

More information can be found at www.texasandneighbors.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

Irving

Women Assisting Women: Trucks and Blue Christmas

NDG Staff - 0
On two consecutive Saturdays, the Irving-Carrollton NAACP, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, held both a virtual event  and an in-person event...
Read more
Irving

Vistra strengthens commitment to provide laptops to low-income students

NDG Staff - 0
Irving-based Vistra (NYSE: VST) announced this week it has capped-off a summer giving campaign to provide laptops to low-income students ahead of the 2020-21...
Read more
Irving

Irving police complete pledge to improve response to mental illness cases

NDG Staff - 1
The ­­­­­­­­­­Irving Police Department announced it is the first police department in Texas to complete a pledge taken to improve its response to those...
Read more
Irving

Irving steps up its Covid financial assistance to residents and businesses

NDG Staff - 0
By Fatema Biviji NDG Special Contributor The City of Irving held a Work Session meeting on August 20, 2020 in which updates on Covid-19 and the...
Read more
Previous articleHonored to Serve Our Students and Families in Dallas ISD
Next articleNDG Book Review: ‘Finding a Way Home’ is a book to discover

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020