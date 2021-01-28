Entries sought for 36th annual Texas & Neighbors Regional Art Exhibition

The Texas & Neighbors Exhibition is an annual collaboration between the Irving Art Association and the Irving Arts Center. This exhibition we are celebrating its 36th year. The exhibition is scheduled for May 13th through June 12th at the Irving Arts Center.

Entries opened January 1, 2021. Deadline for entry is March 1, 2021.

As of this posting, the plan is to have a physical exhibition and judging of the accepted entries. However, due to the continuing effects of the Coronavirus and potential government restrictions for public gatherings, it is possible that the event may be virtual for 2021 (as was in 2020). In that event, all invitations, judging, and awards will be via the digital, online forum. Should this be the case, award recipients will be notified through email, posted online, and receive awards via USPS registered delivery.

Due to the pandemic, the show was held online only last year.

85 works of art were chosen by Juror Kristin Rivas for the 35th Annual Texas & Neighbors Regional Art Exhibition from a record 883 entries. 326 artists residing in five states (Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma & Texas) entered the regional show. This year’s competition introduced two new categories: Photography and Sculpture.

Irving Art Association proudly recognizes the artists who have exhibited in this show more than 5 times. Recipients receive a commemorative pin, a certificate and a link to their website from the Texas & Neighbors website. Artists are entitled to use the suffix “TxN” after their names.

This prestigious five-state competition pulls entries representative of the best of American art. The jurors who select the show and then judge the winning works of art are artists of national standing or prominent experts in art. The show is hung in the Main Gallery of the Irving Arts Center in the spring. Note: in 2020 the show will be a virtual show due to quarantine closings.

More information can be found at www.texasandneighbors.com.