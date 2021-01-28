Friday, January 29, 2021

Honored to Serve Our Students and Families in Dallas ISD

By Joyce Foreman
DISD Board, District 6

I am honored to have another opportunity to serve as trustee for District 6. I am committed to the citizens of Dallas to continue to question, demand accountability and put students first, while also serving the parents, community and other stakeholders.
January is School Board Recognition Month, and I want to take this opportunity to recognize my colleagues on the Board of Trustees. As board members, we create policies for our schools while serving as a link between the community and the district. I am pleased to work with my fellow trustees to improve the lives and education of all our students in Dallas ISD.

Addressing Learning Loss

The district is developing a plan to help students recover from learning loss caused by disruptions in instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Data shows that 50% of our students are worse off in math compared to last school year, and 30% are worse off in reading. To mitigate the learning loss, school leadership has proposed new calendar options that expand the time students spend learning in the next two school years. My colleagues and I will be voting on the proposal on Jan. 28. To learn more, visit www.dallasisd.org/timetolearn.

NDG 1/14: Disavowing Black and Brown Votes: Just say ‘no more, not ever again’ and push back at corporations that support rogue Republican politicians

Vaccinations for District Staff

Dallas ISD is working with Parkland Hospital to make COVID-19 vaccines available to district staff. Staff in the Phase 1B group—those 65 years and older and with chronic medical conditions—have been notified to sign up for vaccine appointments, and all district nurses have already received their first shots.

NDG 1/7: ‘We Took the Capitol’: Trump supporters storm the chambers of Congress

The district has also made free COVID tests available to all staff. Most nurses on campuses are now equipped to conduct tests with results in 15 minutes, and the district has set up a new site for staff testing, with morning appointments on weekdays.

Public Hearing on District, Campus Performance

Dallas ISD will host a TEA-mandated public hearing to share information with the community about the educational performance of each campus in relation to the district, the state and a comparable group of schools.

NDG 12/24: Biden nominations broaden Black women’s leadership roles

Also, a required report on the effectiveness of accelerated instruction will be presented. The public hearing will take place at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, at the Dallas ISD Turney W. Leonard Governance and Training Center conference area (5151 Samuell Blvd.). This link provides public access to the Texas Academic Performance Reports for the district and its campuses: http://www.dallasisd.org/Page/873.

From Charter School to Success in Dallas ISD

I am always happy to give a shoutout to students who exemplify the best of the district. This month, I want to congratulate a young standout athlete, Kourtlan Freeman, who is just one example of a student achieving great things after transferring from a charter school to Dallas ISD. Kourtlan led the David W. Carter High School swim team to a district championship as a freshman last year.

Kourtlan Freeman led the David W. Carter High School swim team to a district championship as a freshman last year. (Courtesy photo)

He attends the district’s Innovation Design Entrepreneurship Academy at James W. Fannin, a personalized learning high school; district policy allows students enrolled at a choice school to participate in activities at their home school, in Kortlan’s case Carter High.

The application period for applying to any of Dallas ISD’s choice schools or programs has been extended to Feb. 7. To learn more about the district’s specialty programs and how to apply, visit the Choose Dallas ISD website, both in English and Spanish.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

Lead Story

WGU launches ‘I Have a Dream’ Scholarship to honor MLK

NDG Staff - 0
AUSTIN — In celebration of the life and legacy of late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., WGU Texas announced today that...
Read more
Latest News

Educators say they must act during the pandemic to close widening learning gap

NDG Staff - 0
By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Senior National Correspondent The lack of a quiet place to work and resources like internet service often hamstrings students of color’s ability...
Read more
Lead Story

Mark Your Calendars for Future Happenings

NDG Staff - 0
By Joyce Foreman DISD Board of Trustees, District 6 The chilly weather is here, and with it some of Dallas ISD’s most important rituals are coming...
Read more
Lead Story

The challenges Black America faces with distant and virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic

NDG Staff - 0
By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Senior National Correspondent Students, teachers, parents, and administrators face ever-rising challenges as the coronavirus pandemic continues to force changes in how young...
Read more
Previous articleBlack Connect launches national legal services program
Next articleEntries sought for 36th annual Texas & Neighbors Regional Art Exhibition

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020