The City of Dallas makes a strong push for COVID-19 vaccination among Hispanic residents

The City of Dallas and La Alianza DFW held a panel with Dallas Latinx Leaders to address COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among Hispanic residents. on Feb. 28.

The panel was held in Spanish with English captioning. The discussion is still available for viewin online (bit.ly/DallasPanelDeVacunacion).

To learn how to register for the vaccine, residents can visit the City of Dallas website and view the Vaccination FAQs. A

limited number of vaccines have been allocated by the State to the City of Dallas to inoculate 5,000 people from the Dallas County waiting list who are elligible individuals (currently groups 1A & 1B), registered with Dallas County and invited by City of Dallas to make an appointment

Those who are eligible to receive available vaccines will get a call from 615-846-XXX to confirm. Residents are advised not to ignore this call and do not forward the confirmation link or they risk having their appointment canceled and being turned away.

For information about the vaccine, testing, and other COVID-19 resources, residents may visit DallasCityHall.com/covid19 or 214.670.INFO.

Residents can sign-up to receive SMS messages for City news and updates. The City of Dallas Office of Communications, Outreach and Marketing has launched a new text message alert system that allows the community to receive news updates directly to their mobile phones.

The text alert system, which is being administered through GovDelivery, will be a way for the City to provide important information for a variety of situations including City facility closures, event cancellations and important updates regarding the City’s response to COVID-19.

To subscribe, residents can text DALLAS NEWSENG (or DALLAS NOTICIAS for Spanish speaking subscribers) to 468311. The service is free, but standard text messaging and data rates may apply.