DSO announces the return of the Concert Truck

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra today announces the return of The Concert Truck this February and March. Making their second trip to the DFW area, The Concert Truck, in partnership with the DSO, will present collaborative community concerts across the city. Concerts will be held outdoors with audiences and performers able to maintain a safe distance while enjoying live performances.

The Concert Truck, founded in 2016 by concert pianists Susan Zhang and Nick Luby, is a mobile concert stage that brings classical chamber music directly to communities. The Concert Truck travels all over the United States and made their residence in Dallas this past Holiday season. While in Dallas, Zhang and Luby performed repertoire of their own and collaborated with DSO Musicians to socially distanced small crowds throughout Dallas.

“We are excited to welcome Susan and Nick back to Dallas for the next several weeks. The Concert Truck was so well received while they were here during the holidays that we knew we had to bring them back as soon as we could,” said Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President & CEO of the Dallas Symphony. “While the pandemic isn’t quite over yet we are always looking for new and inventive ways to bring classical music to North Texans and The Concert Truck provides the perfect ‘vehicle’ to reach a wide audience.”

Each concert will be 45-60 minutes long and free to attend. The Concert Truck pop-up concert schedule includes the following with more details to follow.

DSO and The Concert Truck Schedule

Tuesday, February 23 @ 12:00 P.M. – One Arts Plaza

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 @ 11:00 A.M. – Baylor Hospital

Thursday, February 25, 2021 @ 6:30 P.M. – Medical City Medical Center – Children’s Hospital

Friday, February 26, 2021 @ 5:30 P.M. – Nasher Sculpture Center

Saturday, February 27, 2021 @ 12:00 P.M. – Klyde Warren Park

Saturday, February 27, 2021 @ Late afternoon – The Sound at Cypress Waters

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 @ 12:00 P.M. – UT Dallas

Thursday, March 4, 2021 @ 1:00 P.M. & 5:00 P.M. – The Galleria

Friday, March 5, 2021 @ 5:30 P.M. – UTSW Medical Center Frisco

Saturday, March 6, 2021 @ 12:00 P.M. – Central Market Plano

Saturday, March 6, 2021 @ 4:00 P.M. – White Rock Ale House and Brewery

Sunday, March 7, 2021 @ 12:00 P.M. – Klyde Warren Park

Sunday, March 7, 2021 @ 4:00 P.M. – NorthPark Center

Friday, March 12, 2021 @ 12:00 P.M. – Childrens – Plano Campus

Saturday, March 13, 2021 @ 12:00 P.M. – Downtown Dallas, Inc., Main Street Garden

Saturday, March 13, 2021 @ 6:00 P.M. – NorthPark Center

Saturday, March 14, 2021 @ 2:00 P.M. – Turtle Creek Conservancy

 

For more information and to track the truck’s location, visit www.dallassymphony.org.

North Dallas Gazette

