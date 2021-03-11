Friday, March 12, 2021

Black Americans must now fight on all fronts

By Dr. John E. Warren
Publisher, The San Diego
Voice & Viewpoint

While some of us are spending our time watching the news or wondering how we are going to survive the pandemic, now is the time to understand the battles we are in and determine what we must do individually and collectively.

Here are the issues: (1) We must be clear that we support a conviction in the George Floyd murder trial. Nothing less is acceptable. We must voice our call for a conviction in all our media outlets.

There can be no cover up or acquittal. (2) We must look closely at each state that has a Republican Governor or legislative majority seeking to pass voter suppression laws such as limiting days and times of voting, reducing ballot drop boxes and the number of precincts available in our communities. We can’t wait to litigate. We must follow the example of the state of Georgia and register every voter possible, secure voter identification cards or help voters obtain them in advance of the state laws that are going to pass with Republican majorities in the legislatures and organize voters against Republicans seeking office or re-election in 2022 so that they don’t get a majority in the U.S. Congress or the U.S. Senate. Georgia set the example, now let’s follow it in every state. (3) We must urge the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, H.R. 1.

The Bill has passed the U.S. House of Representatives, we must now find the five or 10 votes needed in the Senate to add to the Democratic votes necessary for passage. Every Senate and Congressional District has people seeking to replace the incumbent. We must find those people and support them if they support us. The late Julian Bond once said, “No permanent friends, no permanent enemies, just permanent interest.”

 

By Dr. John E. Warren

We must study the White Nationalists, and the Republicans who no longer care about the American people, only maintaining their “White Privilege” at the expense of the rest of America. In the midst of this, we must reassess our spending habits and our loyalties. We must know who financially supports those who are against voter participation, those who support police unfair treatment of Blacks, in particular, and people of color in general and those who oppose America helping the most needed and most vulnerable among us. It sounds like a big task, but we start where we live and build from there.
Let’s get busy.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

Lead Story

AARP creates new business group to expand its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion

NDG Staff - 0
WASHINGTON —  AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins announced the creation of a new group, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and a new executive-level position, Chief...
Read more
Lead Story

The Solution to Trump, White Privilege and The Republican Party

NDG Staff - 0
By Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher and CEO, San Diego Voice & Viewpoint We know from the appearance of former President Trump at the conservative Republican gathering...
Read more
Lead Story

Making It Plain: What Black America needs to know about COVID-19 and vaccines

NDG Staff - 0
Preventing the Spread of COVID-19 in Multigenerational Homes By Dena Vang Living in a multigenerational home has become increasingly common in the United States. One in...
Read more
Lead Story

Veteran Women’s Enterprise Center: Dedicated to shepherding female soldiers to financial success

NDG Staff - 0
The Veteran Women’s Enterprise Center (VWEC) is providing business and financial support to women entrepreneurs associated with the military, inclusive of veterans, active duty,...
Read more
Previous articleGovernment, community and faith-based leaders join forces to champion the fight against COVID-19
Next articleDallas has two National Blue Ribbon School nominees

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020