Friday, March 12, 2021

Learn steps to clear your criminal record at March 23 Lunch & Learn session

Have a criminal record?

Learn strategies for clearing it at an upcoming Lunch & Learn session presented by the Zan Wesley Holmes Jr. Community Outreach Center.

Presenter Phinesia Johnson will provide a high-level overview of expunging or sealing (through a nondisclosure order) your criminal record in the State of Texas. The session is at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 23, via Zoom.

Presenter Phinesia Johnson is owner of It’s a Mode LLC, which offers assistant corporate secretary solutions and assistance with drafting and filing petitions for expunction or order of nondisclosure. She earned her Master of Jurisprudence from Loyola University Chicago, her ABA-approved paralegal certificate from Roosevelt University, and her undergraduate degree from Governors State University.

 

(Tingey Injury Law Firm / Unsplash)

To register, go to www.zwhjcoc.org and click on Classes. For more information about this session, contact Jasmine Anderson at jasmine.anderson@zwhjcoc.org.

NDG 3/4: New Study: Innocent Blacks seven times more likely to be wrongfully convicted of murder than innocent whites

