Clarene Mitchell is a branding activist and LinkedIn savant, who has been recently included in Marquis Who’s Who.

In 2017, she established her business, TCM Communications LLC, after nearly a year of unemployment, and decided to utilize her many years of experience in journalism and public relations as a consultant in order to take her professional future into her own hands.

In her current position, Mitchell empowers her clients to #ShineOnline through compelling LinkedIn presentations, trainings, one-on-one coaching sessions and LinkedIn profile audits, services that have since gone entirely virtual in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mitchell’s impressive LinkedIn prowess is also extended to her being the host of her own LinkedIn Live program, “Imposter Syndrome Disrupted” The series, which is broadcasted on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 12 p.m. EST on her LinkedIn profile, notably spotlights women entrepreneurs and the struggle to overcome imposter syndrome, which can frequently impede forward momentum in business.

During the earliest stages of her professional journey, she pursued an education at Cardinal Stritch University, from which she obtained a bachelor’s degree in interpersonal communications in 1993.

NDG 3/11: U.S. House of Representatives passes milestone voting and ethics legislation

https://northdallasgazette.com/2021/03/11/u-s-house-of-representatives-passes-milestone-voting-and-ethics-legislation/

Mitchell education attainment includes her successfully completing Cardinal Stritch University’s African American Leadership Program (AALP) in 2016. AALP is a nine-month intensive leadership development program. The program requirements included a competitive community service project, her team won the competition. In 2020, she earned a “Women’s Entrepreneurship” certificate from Bank of America Institute for Women’s Entrepreneurship at Cornell University.

NDG 3/4: New Study: Innocent Blacks seven times more likely to be wrongfully convicted of murder than innocent whites

https://northdallasgazette.com/2021/03/04/new-study-innocent-blacks-seven-times-more-likely-to-be-wrongfully-convicted-of-murder-than-innocent-whites/

Her clients have noted how she changes the trajectory of lives and businesses, one LinkedIn profile at a time. Looking toward the future, Mitchell hopes to advance her message to a national and global scale, as she loves her work as a LinkedIn leader and plans to reach the largest audience possible.

NDG 2/25: Officials looking for answers as winter storm exposes weaknesses in critical infrastructure services

https://northdallasgazette.com/2021/02/25/officials-looking-for-answers-as-winter-storm-exposes-weaknesses-in-critical-infrastructure-services/

Be sure to follow Clarene Mitchell on LinkedIn or Facebook