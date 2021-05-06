‘Pilobolus In The Garden’ brings dance to world class sculpture center

Titas/Dance Unbound in association with the AT&T Performing Arts Center recently announced a world-premiere performance of Pilobolus In The Garden, outdoors at the world-renowned Nasher Sculpture Center.

A site-specific work commissioned by Titas/Dance Unbound, Pilobolus In The Garden will take audience members through a physically and emotionally moving experience. It engages the vistas of the sculpture garden while exploring the nature of Nature.

A collaborative project between Titas/Dance Unbound, AT&T Performing Arts Center, the Nasher Sculpture Center and the Dallas Arts District, this new work between famed Pilobolus dance company and local dance, music, and creative writing artists from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, promises to be a unique performance experience for everyone involved. All local artists are being paid.

“TITAS is Back! For many of us, this will be a return to live, in-person performance, and there is no better way to do that than this collaboration of Arts District organizations, our talented Arts Magnet artists and the ground-breaking Pilobolus artists,” said Charles Santos, Executive Director/Artistic Director of Titas/Dance Unbound.

“We are honored to be working in partnership with the AT&T Performing Arts Center, the Nasher Sculpture Center, the Dallas Arts District and Booker T. to make this event possible.”

Pilobolus In The Garden sold out its original four performances (12:00 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m.) within 24 hours. Work is underway to secure a fifth performance.

Titas/Dance Unbound, formerly TITAS Presents, led by Executive Director/Artistic Director Charles Santos, is North Texas’ foremost presenter of internationally touring dance companies and performance artists.

Titas/Dance Unbound has been presenting dance and music in Dallas for 39 years, consistently showcasing artistic excellence and innovative programming from around the world.

Titas/Dance Unbound has presented over 600 performances with artists from more than 40 countries with over 160 debut events. Through the Neiman Marcus Crossroads Educational Outreach program, Titas/Dance Unbound has organized well over 750 educational outreach events that include master classes, lecture/demonstrations, artists-in-residencies and post- performance Q&A sessions reaching thousands of audience members. Now in partnership with the AT&T Performing Arts Center, Titas/Dance Unbound brings its eclectic and innovative mix of contemporary dance to the Dallas Arts District.

Located in the heart of the Dallas Arts District, the Nasher Sculpture Center is home to the Raymond and Patsy Nasher Collection, one of the finest collections of modern and contemporary sculpture in the world.

