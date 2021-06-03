Galleria Dallas to celebrate BIPOC designers with Black Fashion Movement pop up June 17-20

When Frenchye Harris entered the fashion industry, there weren’t many people who looked like her at the table. There weren’t many models who looked like her. And there certainly wasn’t a showcase for designers who looked like her.

Harris met that challenge during the past year by creating the Black Fashion Movement. June 17-20, Galleria Dallas will host the Black Fashion Movement and over a dozen amazing designers representing the BIPOC community for a stylish pop-up experience where shoppers across North Texas can come together to see the works of some of the country’s most up and coming designers.

The Black Fashion Movement launched in February 2020 as a grassroots social media campaign to celebrate, promote and support black-owned fashion brands during Black History Month. The movement took root and evolved.

The Black Fashion Movement is now a community of fashion designers, entrepreneurs, stylists, fashion industry executives and fashion enthusiasts that share the vision of normalizing buying and incorporating Black-owned fashion brands into our everyday wardrobes.

While Harris began by hosting monthly roundtables to educate, connect and celebrate the industry and audience. But she realized that there was space for more. The Black Fashion Movement pop up experience at Galleria Dallas is designed to be the first of a series of luxury shopping experiences created to connect emerging Black designers with trend-conscious shoppers in a unique retail encounter.

“The unavailability of Black-owned brands and products that serve the African American community is profoundly impacting the African-American path to purchase”, noted Harris. “Creating in-store opportunities for Black customers to touch, feel and try new products while shopping could be essential to building long term loyalty.”

Black Fashion Movement has brought together some of the most exciting Black-owned brands from markets across the country.

Additionally, a collection of Dallas designers will be featured at Black Fashion Movement.

Black Fashion Movement will be open from June 17 – June 20 on Level One at Galleria Dallas across from Gucci. The pop up will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.