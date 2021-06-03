Staffing firm Hire Dynamics opens in Dallas, kicks off two-day ‘HirePalooza’

Staffing firm Hire Dynamics which recently opened its doors at a Lewisville branch will host a hiring event, HirePalooza, on June 8 and 9 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Hire Dynamics aims to hire talent for several hundred positions in the following industries: manufacturing, call centers and e-commerce/logistics at warehouses and distribution centers. Overall, the staffing company puts 11,000 people to work a day, and 47 branches across the Southeast.

Job seekers can book appointments in advance or walk-in to the branch. They can use the Hire Dynamics Work4HD app (click here to learn more and download the app) to begin the registration process and as a COVID safety precaution. Additional safety measures will include social distancing and contactless transactions.

The event takes place Tuesday, June 8 and Wednesday, June 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hire Dynamics offices located at 401 N Valley Parkway, Suite 420 in Lewisville, TX 75057. Hire Dynamics is among the top 1% of more than 22,000 staffing companies as winner of ClearlyRated’s “Best of Staffing for Client & Talent Satisfaction” for 12 consecutive years.

Founded in 2001 in Atlanta, Hire Dynamics fulfills opportunities by employing some 11,000 people daily at more than 1500 client locations. Through nearly 50 locations across the Southeast and its innovative technology, Hire Dynamics specializes in matching workers with jobs in manufacturing, contact centers, administrative support, and e-commerce/logistics at warehouses and distribution centers.

The mission is to be the #1 staffing company you would refer to a friend. Its own employees have voted it a “Best Place to Work” for 13 years in a row. For more information, go to www.hiredynamics.com.