Crystal Tamar’s Black Music Month pop-up podcast kicked off Monday

In celebration of Black Music Month this June, R&B singer Crystal Tamar pays homage to some of her favorite soul classics with a daily, pop-up podcast series, “Crystal Tamar Presents – Serenade: Best Song Duets.”

Streaming on her Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook pages and CrystalTamar.com website at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 14, to Friday, June 18, each episode of the five-part series features Crystal Tamar and a special guest R&B aficionado listening to and discussing songs from her personal playlist, sharing factoids, and personal memories.

Guests include Craig Seymour from Craig’s Pop Life (Monday), Cynthia Horner from Right On! Digital (Tuesday), Aries Dendy from Urban Bridgez (Wednesday), Lexx Jonez from KMEL (Thursday), and Shameika Rhymes from Check The Rhymes (Friday). And the daily music discussions will highlight beloved soul duets from the likes of Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, Lauryn Hill and D’Angelo, Usher and Alicia Keys, and Brandy and Wanya Morris.

During the show, Crystal Tamar will also premiere the behind-the-scenes video for “Serenade” today, Monday, June 14, and the official full-length “Serenade” video on Thursday, June 17.

Produced by Christopher Duncanson and Michael A. Gordon, “Serenade” is the third single from her self-titled debut EP.

Filmed in Los Angeles, the video for the soulful and sensual ballad “Serenade” was produced by Story Lit Films and captures Crystal Tamar in a number of gorgeous looks as she displays her flawless, hypnotic vocals and compassionate lyrics about true love.

“I knew the video for ‘Serenade’ had to scream love and romance from the rooftops. I was honestly inspired by those Charlize Theron J’adore perfume commercials. You can’t watch those without yelling at the TV ‘GIRL … YOU BETTA!’” she says with a laugh. “It was also equally important to make the audience identify with wanting to serenade their own love and it not be all about me.”

The video also spotlights the talented and graceful dancer Sidney Johnson. Crystal Tamar says, “I thought inviting a contemporary dancer would artistically get that done. Kind of like that old EnVogue video where the dancer made you reflect on the meaning more than the group. Ms. Sidney Johnson, our lovely principal dancer out of LA, blessed our set in under half an hour and killed it!”

The audio version of “Serenade” is available on digital service providers and the “Serenade (Acoustic)” featuring guitarist Ben Misterka can be viewed on Crystal Tamar’s YouTube page.