International living and group economics among topics for 2021 ZWHJCOC Juneteenth Economic Forum

The Zan Wesley Holmes Jr. Community Outreach Center will kick off its 5th Annual Juneteenth Economic Forum Monday, June 21, with the first session starting at 11 a.m. You can register now for the six sessions which will be presented June 21 through June 23, via Zoom. Go to: www.zwhjcoc.org and click on Classes.

• Day 1 topics are “The Sharing Economy: Creating Apps for Global Use” and “International Living: Working and Living in Another Country as American Citizens”

• Day 2 will focus on “Workforce Transition: Making the Transition from Employee to Employer” and “Business Opportunities within the Sharing Economy: Airbnb & Turo Rentals”

• Day 3 takes a look at “Career Readiness: Preparing for the Workplace” and “Preparing for the 4th Industrial Revolution and Group Economics”

A special presentation is planned for the first session on Day 1 to the recipient of the Zan W. Holmes Jr. Champion Award which recognizes an individual who has demonstrated perseverance and determination in support of the Outreach Center and its mission to improve the lives of those in poverty by providing them education and job skills.

The honoree is always willing to go the extra mile for the community and is relentless in making things happen. This year’s recipient is Vincent Ratcliff who joined the ZWHJCOC Board of Directors in 2017 and was elected Treasurer soon after. He has generously donated to the organization, helping fund its programs and services. He is an Adjunct Professor who teaches Criminal Justice courses for Dallas County Community College District.

He retired from the Federal government after more than 34 years of service including several years as a Special Agent, Criminal Investigator.

This event is free and open to the public. Go to: www.zwhjcoc.org and click on Classes to register. For more information, contact Jasmine Anderson at jasmine.anderson@zwhjcoc.org.

For more information about the Zan Wesley Holmes Jr. Community Outreach Center, follow us on Facebook or visit www.zwhjcoc.org.