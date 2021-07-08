National Action Network seeks leader for the local Dallas chapter

The National Action Network is one of the leading civil rights organizations in the nation with chapters throughout the entire United States.

Founded in 1991 by Reverend Al Sharpton, NAN works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, nationality or gender.

The NAN is looking for a President for a local Dallas chapter which is expected to launch soon. This is a volunteer position, and requires a highly motivated individual with an activist heart and an interest in civil rights issues.

As an organizer, the initial role is critical in helping to grow the Network with people who are committed and ready to take ACTION! We welcome their efforts to build the membership base of the NAN. Membership is open to any person or entity that promotes a doctrine of civil rights and fairness for all people.

NAN members share a commitment to civil rights and frequently mobilize in regions across the country to protect equal rights and a modern day civil rights agenda.

The President will be expected to reside at meetings and acts as Chairman/Chairwoman of the Executive Committee and appoints all committees not directly elected by the Chapter.

Between meetings of the Executive Committee and subject to the approval thereof, the president also exercises executive authority on behalf of the Chapter. The President shall be an ex-officio member of all committees.

The President shall work with other members of the Executive Committee to develop a program agenda for a defined fiscal year, and acknowledges he/she is the primary force within the Chapter in establishing a working relationship and communication with the National and Regional Office(s); ensures that these offices receive all reports, including quarterly reports, and reports of elections.

The President will also be familiar with pertinent governing documents including the NAN by-laws and Chapter rules.

Interested parties should contact Robert D. Bush, president of the Las Vegas Chapter, at (702) 626-0158.