International singer, songwriter and Washington native, Alena L. Walker, crowned Mrs. USOFA Globe 2021

Washington native, Alena L. Walker, proudly brought home the national title of MrsUSOFA Globe to Washington State after competing two weeks ago in one of the most prestigious pageants in the world, Mrs. Globe.

Alena was crowned Mrs. USOFA Globe 2021 on June 26, 2021, at The Westin Mission Hills Resort in Palm Springs, California.

“The Mrs. Globe organization has provided me the opportunity to let my light shine across the nation and I am so grateful” says Alena. With this outstanding achievement, Alena now represents the United States on the world stage next March in China.

Since the start of her reign as Ms. Washington Globe 2021, Alena has dedicated her time as a spokeswoman for the W.I.N. Foundation, founded in 1996 by President, CEO, Founder Dr. Tracy Kemble. The W.I.N. Foundation specializes in providing programs of recovery for persons affected by abuse as well as the healing of emotional health, self-esteem, and women empowerment.

Alena is also actively volunteering with the local Salvation Army of Renton to help prepare dinner for the homeless community and spending time with Renton Adaptive Recreation – Renton Specialized Recreation and Renton AmeriCorps Vista. In 2021, she became the top influencer for the Opportunity Leadership Network Benefit Concert featuring Chaka Khan and Andra Day, which is a proud accomplishment for Alena.

“I represent all that have come before me and I represent resilient women everywhere that despite life circumstances continue to strive for excellence, self-love, self-discovery, growth and servitude” says Alena.

“I understand the responsibility and the heavy mantel on my shoulders and the divine calling on my life, but I am ready. It took years of preparation to get to this point. I now stand as a national representative for the entire United States of America and I am excited to go to China and hopefully win that competition so that I can represent the world.”

Walker is an American – international recording artist/singer, songwriter and actress that is known by her stage name (Alena Larie). Alena specializes in many forms of digital media, photography, videography as well as social media and owns a media company with her family in Seattle, Washington. She recently appeared in an HBO Max movie to be released later this year (2021) and Alena independently released a stunning variety of new singles this year “Number 9,” “Rain on Me” and “Time” which are available on digital media streaming platforms including iTunes and Amazon Music.