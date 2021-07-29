Drew Pearson joins PCCLA for virtual school fundraising event

The Plano Child Care Learning Academy (PCCLA), is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, that has been providing affordable child care and early education for children aged 0-13 years of age since 1970.

The mission statement of the PCCLA is, “To provide affordable childcare to diverse families within the Dallas Forth Worth and Collin County community, with particular emphasis on low income families.”

On Saturday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. the PCCLA will be hosting a virtual fundraiser to help support the organization in its continuing mission. The Facebook livestream will feature Dallas Cowboy Hall of Famer Drew Pearson as well as live entertainment by the multi-accomplished music personality Cedric “D’ Vine” Smith, Jr. There will also be a special recognition segment for Fred Moses, longtime memeber of the PCCLA board of directors.

Established by a group of concerned “fathers” in the Douglass Community of Plano, led by the late John Freeman Hightower. He and the other founding members wanted to provide affordable child care and education for children of working families in the area.

Since the beginning, PCCLA has provided a “Home Away from Home” while incorporating programs designed to get children ready for public school. PCCLA has dedicated itself to helping working parents meet the educational, physical and emotional needs of their children.

The center exists to become a learning enrichment center of excellence, providing early child hood developmental opportunities and experiences that will help to establish a strong foundation for children to discover their own unique talents and abilities to be successful in school.

More information on the event can be found at the organization’s website (pccla.org), and the livestream can be found at facebook.com/PlanoCCLearningAcademy.