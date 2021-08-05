Jesus: The Mighty God

By Sister Tarpley

NDG Religion Editor

For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given; and the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

– Isaiah 9:6

Wonderful things happen to those who recognize Jesus as the Mighty God and who call on Him.

When people refuse to recognize Jesus as their Mighty God, He cannot bless them, for they have shut the spiritual window of their lives. But to those who have yielded their lives to Jesus, He can be their Mighty God.

Everything promised in Scripture can happen to you, because Jesus is mighty to bless those who have faith to receive it.

What is your greatest desire today? “Delight yourself also in the Lord, and He shall give you the desires of your heart.” Psalm 37:4.

Recognize God’s might, but recognize it inward. Have enough faith to trust in God to do mighty things in your life.

Believe not just in your head; overcome the unbelief of your heart. Jesus is the Mighty God to answer prayer.

He is also the Mighty God to overcome bad habits and to give you strength to resist temptation. He is the Mighty God to give you peace in the middle of a storm.

He can take you off of your wayward path and give you purpose in life. He transforms from the inside out. If you need a spiritual makeover, call on Jesus, your Mighty God.

Jesus is mighty to discipline your thoughts. Let Him be mighty to focus your your emotions in worship Him.

Allow Him to be mighty to strengthen you against temptation. Let Him be mighty to use your body as His temple.