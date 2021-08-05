Office Pride franchisee purchases second location in Dallas-Carrollton market

Adrian Titsworth is the new owner of Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services of Dallas-Carrollton, an independently owned and operated commercial cleaning franchise.

Office Titsworth-Adrian.jpegPride of Dallas-Carrollton provides a full range of routine janitorial and commercial cleaning services to commercial facilities throughout the Dallas and Carrollton area. The franchise offers specialty services including floor cleaning, sanitization, disinfection and electrostatic spray treatment, which is effective in disinfecting common areas, personal spaces and hard-to-reach corners and crevices.

Electrostatic sprayers are vital in the fight against the spread of germs that cause COVID-19, flu and other respiratory illnesses.

Titsworth, who was named Office Pride’s Rookie of the Year in 2020, has more than a decade of experience in the commercial cleaning industry, the last three as owner of his own business, Office Pride of Oklahoma City-Moore. He has earned certification as an Office Pride trainer. He and his wife, Denise, live in Oklahoma City.

“I have built my business on doing things the right way and exceeding customers’ expectations,” Titsworth said. “I look forward to bringing that philosophy to the Dallas area as we go above and beyond to serve our customers there.”

For more information, visit officepride.com/0388.

Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services, based in Palm Harbor, Florida, is one of the most respected full-service commercial cleaning companies in the nation. Office Pride’s business was built on a strong set of core values that ensures business is conducted with integrity and that every customer receives the highest level of commercial cleaning and janitorial services.