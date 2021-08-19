Doc Shelby announces bid for run to US Congress

Hunt County Democratic Party vice chairman Doc Shelby of Royse City on Friday announced his bid for US Congress in the Texas 4th Congressional district in 2022. The district which includes Greenville, currently runs along the Red River Valley counties of Grayson, eastward to Bowie County and includes portions of Collin County, all of Rockwall County and eastward along the I-30 corridor counties to Texarkana. In all 18 counties.

Shelby said enhancing rural healthcare was a major reason he joined the race as he stood with Hunt Regional Medical Center in the background.

Supporters inside Northeast Texas Democratic Party politics say Doc’s passion for community and civic service is a lifetime affair. His service and experience as Democratic Party precinct chair and vice chairman of the Hunt County Democratic Party has uniquely positioned him to represent Northeast Texans in Congress. Greenville City Councilman Kenneth Freeman introduced Shelby.

Doc is oldest of six children born to sharecropper Bennie Lee and his wife Beulah Shelby, a registered nurse. Raised in the small panhandle town of Bovina, Doc learned the value of commitment to hard work and determination by working alongside his father where he drove tractors, maintained crops, hauled hay and fed livestock.

While attending McMurray, Doc took on the added responsibility of teaching behavior modification, motor skills, and life skills to the special needs children and adults at the Abilene State School. He would eventually meet his wife Brenda while working at the Abilene State School and the couple married on November 14, 1980.

They have two children Autdom Shelby Tully and Bennielee Shelby, son-in-law Kyle Tully, daughter-in-law Micah Wallace Shelby and three grandchildren Rowen Tully, Journie Mata and Iniya Shelby. Doc credits his experience with Abilene State School for learning the value of compassion, empathy, and respect for all people.

The outline and fine details of the 4th Congressional district could be slightly altered after Texas completes the national redistricting process. The 4th Congressional District is currently represented by U.S. Representative Pat Fallon (R-Prosper).