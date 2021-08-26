(PR.com) — Sherleen Hayes Cooper, NRCPT-NPCE of McKinney, Texas has been honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of education and healthcare. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.

Sherleen Hayes Cooper is owner and founder of Exclusive Sticks.Pro LLC, a school that provides phlebotomy education and training in McKinney, Texas. Ms. Hayes Cooper has been teaching phlebotomy for eight years. Her experience includes phlebotomy and training, overseeing daily operations, and visiting people’s homes and hospitals to draw blood. She will also be performing COVID -19 testing in the near future.

Sherleen states that the reason why she is so passionate about her dream is that phlebotomists are the beginning and the end of life. They test the mother before the child comes into this world and before the doctor greets and meets the patient. They start a natural bond with their clients and patients and provide them with the feeling of safety and professionalism. COVID has opened people’s eyes and help them realize that phlebotomy is very much needed.

Born January 9, 1993, Sherleen is a licensed phlebotomist, a phlebotomy instructor, lab assistant, certified in CPR, and is a licensed medical examiner. Previously she served as a medical assistant, lab assistant, and phlebotomist in the medical industry.

Ms. Hayes Cooper is affiliated with the NRCPT and the NPCT. She was recognized by the National Association for Health Professionals, LLC. In her spare time, she is enjoys community outreach, family activities, cooking, singing, dancing, painting, drawing, poetry, music, travel, plants, pets, and spending times with her students and friends.

Sherleen Hayes Cooper has many goals. She plans to turn her small business into something bigger with training centers around the world. She also wants to help other countries by educating them on the proper practices of blood collection.

