ET3 Luis Espinoza

By Stephanie Fox

Navy Office of

Community Outreach

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A Dallas, Texas, native is serving aboard USS Iwo Jima, a U.S. Navy Wasp class amphibious assault ship.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Luis Espinoza is a 2012 School for the Talented and Gifted graduate and 2014 Mountain View Community College graduate. Today, Espinoza serves as an electronics technician.

Electronics technicians are trained in computer, aerospace and electrical engineering to maintain combat readiness across a wide variety of complex ship and aircraft systems. These sailors are responsible for maintaining, repairing and calibrating electronic equipment including radar, communications and navigation equipment.

“I joined the Navy to get the funds necessary to finish my college degree,” said Espinoza “I also felt like it was time for a change of pace.”

Iwo Jima is the seventh Wasp-class amphibious assault ship and the second ship in the U.S. Navy to bear that name. The ship was named for the Battle of Iwo Jima of World War II.

According to Navy officials, amphibious assault ships are designed to deliver U.S. Marines and their equipment where they are needed to support a variety of missions ranging from amphibious assaults to humanitarian relief efforts. Designed to be versatile, the ship has the option of simultaneously using helicopters, Harrier jets, and Landing Craft Air Cushioned, as well as conventional landing craft and assault vehicles in various combinations.

Espinoza’s favorite part of working in the Navy is meeting new sailors.

“The best part about serving in the Navy is the friendships I’ve made,” said Espinoza.

Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Espinoza is most proud of serving the country.

“I am proud of my deployment, which has allowed me to further understand my role as a service member,” said Espinoza.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Espinoza, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.