(Pr.com) Jacqueline Y. Fuqua of Indianapolis, Indiana has been honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of esthetics and her expertise as a barber, manicurist, cosmetologist, and educator. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

Jacqueline Y. Fuqua is the founder, owner, and an educator with The Fuqua Institute of Beauty Culture LLC in Indianapolis, Indiana. Jacqueline has over 30 years’ experience in the industry. In 2015, she founded the beauty institute in an effort to provide a more affordable and efficient way for anyone to jumpstart their career in the industry. In addition to overseeing the operations and management of the school, Ms. Fuqua trains people to be cosmetologists, manicurists, barbers, and educators.

The skills and techniques that students learn at Fuqua’s Institute of Beauty Culture will be applicable in their everyday work.

Their instructors teach with a philosophy of professionalism, candor, and respect. They take a personal interest in the professional goals of each student in an effort to help them become successful.

It is a collaborative environment where students learn faster by working with their peers. From study groups to practice sessions, they learn and retain more by teaming up with others. Fuqua’s Institute of Beauty Culture has a 77% graduation rate, 100% licensure rate, and 100% placement rate.

Jacqueline obtained her Cosmetology License at Debbie’s School of Beauty Culture in 1984, her Barber and Esthetics License at Hair Fashions By Kaye Beauty College in 2005, and her Educators License in Cosmetology and Related Personal Grooming at Hair Fashions By Kaye Beauty College in 2008.

The Fuqua Institute of Beauty Culture LLC is certified by the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency (PLA.) In her spare time, Jacqueline enjoys church activities and skating.

For further information contact www.fuquainstitute.com.