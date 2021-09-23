By Kim Harner, UT Dallas

Dr. Yvette E. Pearson never pictured herself as an engineer when she was growing up. However, she discovered that she loved engineering after her mother encouraged her to major in the subject in college.

“What potential would have been wasted had I not had my mom be the person who said, ‘You can do this. Why not you?’” said Pearson, who was born with cerebral palsy. “I entered my career as a faculty member with the mindset that I want to make sure other Yvettes don’t get left out.”

After working to increase opportunities in engineering for women, minorities, students from low-income backgrounds and people with disabilities as a longtime faculty member and administrator, Pearson began a new role this fall as The University of Texas at Dallas’ new vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Pearson joined UT Dallas after serving as associate dean for accreditation, assessment and strategic initiatives in the George R. Brown School of Engineering at Rice University. She succeeded Dr. George Fair, dean of the School of Interdisciplinary Studies, who had led the UT Dallas office since 2014.

“Dr. Pearson brings 25 years of experience as an educator and administrator who has worked to expand access and success for diverse communities in engineering,” said UT Dallas President Richard C. Benson, the Eugene McDermott Distinguished University Chair of Leadership. “I am excited to welcome Dr. Pearson and look forward to continuing our work, under her leadership, to foster diversity, equity and inclusion at UT Dallas.”