PO2 Asya Fuller

By Chief Mass

Communication Specialist Jennifer Gold

Navy Office of Community Outreach

SAN DIEGO – Petty Officer 2nd Class Asya Fuller, a native of Red Oak, Texas, serves the U.S. Navy as a member of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 50 located in San Diego, California.

Fuller joined the Navy 13 years ago. Today, Fuller serves as an aviation maintenance administrationman supporting missions flown by the Navy’s newest long-range, medium-lift aircraft: the CMV-22B Osprey.

“My dad was in the Army and my aunt married a Navy sailor,” said Fuller. “They inspired me and I knew the opportunities for school and travel would be possible too with military service.”

Growing up in Red Oak, Fuller attended Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and graduated in 2005. Today, Fuller uses the same skills and values learned in Red Oak to succeed in the military.

“Being from Texas, I learned southern hospitality,” said Fuller. “I have two ears to listen more than I speak and if I am speaking it needs to be important, so the ability to listen, pause and then speak has really helped me.”

These lessons have helped Fuller while serving in the Navy.

The CMV-22B is the Navy’s version of the U.S. Marines’ V-22 Osprey. It is designed to replace the C-2A Greyhound, which has provided logistical support to aircraft carriers for four decades.

CMV-22Bs are vertical takeoff and landing tilt-rotor aircraft, which have an increased operational range, faster cargo loading/unloading, increased survivability and enhanced communications compared to the C-2A Greyhound.

According to Navy officials, the mission of the CMV-22B is to provide timely, persistent air logistics for sustained carrier strike group lethality, anywhere in the world.

“I’m amazed by what our sailors at VRM 50 have achieved over the past 10 months,” said Cmdr. Eric Ponsart, VRM 50’s commanding officer. “Standing up the Navy’s newest Fleet Replacement squadron from scratch and having it ready to receive its first aircraft is a testament to their hard work and dedication to the mission. It’s been an honor serving side-by-side with these fellow SunHawks. We look forward to delivering the best pilots and aircrew to the fleet.”

Serving in the Navy means Fuller is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus, rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“We protect on land, air and sea,” said Fuller. “Being in the aviation side I really get to see how involved the Navy is in our overall general safety.”

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities, and capacity.

“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”

Fuller and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“The most rewarding thing I’ve done in the Navy was when I got my first meritorious volunteer service medal,” said Fuller. “Being able to reach out and give back to my community and volunteer my time felt amazing.”

As Fuller and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“I didn’t realize how much my service in the Navy meant to my family,” added Fuller. “Being a strong example for them means a lot to me.”