Saturday, October 2, 2021

Parker-Mims elected Denton County Democratic Party Chair 

Delia Parker-Mims, longtime Lewisville family attorney and previous candidate, was elected chair of the Denton County Democratic Party (DCDP) Friday, September 24, 2021, at 7 p.m. by a unanimous vote.

The election is historic since Parker-Mims is the first African American to hold this office.

Parker-Mims will immediately replace Jennifer Skidonenko who resigned September 14 to fill the unexpired term until the primary election in spring 2022.

Parker-Mims stated that DCDP Democrats are “one team and that she and her fellow Democrats will identify, engage and excite Democrats to elect Democratic candidates.”

“I am grateful for the trust the Denton County Democrats have placed in me. We will move forward together to succeed,” said Parker-Mims. “Democrats are not a monolithic group. We are a big-tent party that represents the broad interests of all Americans.”

Mr. Martin Burrell: Don't be late to the game when securing contracts

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

Previous articleCMS will pay for COVID-19 boosters, eligible consumers can receive free
Next articleNew research warns of risks to K-12 students due to monitoring software

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020