Fruitful Suffering

By Sister Tarpley

NDG Religion Editor

“It is because God has made me fruitful in the land of my suffering.”

– Genesis 41:52

Joseph named his second son Ephraim. Ephraim was given to him after he had been delivered from his suffering of 13 years.

Joseph said that he named him this because God had made him fruitful in the land of his suffering. Ephraim means “twice fruitful.”

Joseph was fruitful in two instances. He was fruitful during his time of adversity and in his prosperity. When God brings us into a time of suffering, it can be a fruitful time.

It’s rare for us to see the fruit during the suffering period. But know that the roots are going deep into the spiritual soil of our soul because of our pressing in to God during our time of suffering.

This is producing a work in our character that cannot be seen until it finishes the process. Such was the case for Joseph.

The story is told. “It was not until several years after such a time of suffering that I began to see the fruit of the trials that the Lord allowed me to experience. How grateful I am to understand some of the “why” that has led to a new life in Him that I would never have had without this period.”

Samson had great anointing but lacked character. We see many today who have great anointing yet lack character.

But God is raising up Josephs who not only have great anointing for these days but also great character. Suffering produces character.

If you find yourself in a time of suffering, now is the time to press into God. Let your roots grow deeper. Whenever there is a famine, tree roots are forced to drive deeper into the soil to find water.

These times are designed to create such a deep-rooted faith that our natures will be changed forever.

Talk to God, it is said, “I can do ALL things through CHRIST who strengthens me. Thank God s, for your strength and protection. Thank God for our Savior. Whenever that old devil comes at you with temptations, remind him that I can do all things who Christ who strengthens me and has saved me.

Because of that, I can rebuke Satan through standing upon Scripture and leaning on God for your help.

Jesus was the perfect example of this as he countered Satan’s temptations with Scripture. May you open your eyes, ears, and heart to God’s word and His prompting. With thanks in your soul pray, in the precious name of Jesus.