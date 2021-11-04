Perry Hines, a member of Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s (NYSE:HMN) Board of Directors, is among Savoy Magazine’s 2021 Most Influential Black Directors.

Hines is profiled along with many other influential directors serving on boards of public companies in the fall issue of Savoy Magazine, a magazine that showcases and drives positive dialogue on Black culture.

“Perry has been a valuable member of Horace Mann’s board, and the company has benefitted from his unique combination of strategic marketing expertise, financial services knowledge and education market experience,” said Chairman H. Wade Reece. “He is laser-focused on helping drive continuous improvement in the organization and takes an active role in contributing to its success.”

Hines joined the board in 2018. He serves on the Audit Committee and Investments & Finance Committee.

“I am honored to be named to Savoy Magazine’s Most Influential Black Corporate Directors list, and I am proud to work with the Horace Mann board and company leadership to help America’s educators protect what they have today and prepare for a successful tomorrow,” said Hines.

Hines is a retired corporate marketing executive and is the principal and owner of The Hines Group, a firm he formed in 2006 specializing in marketing, communications and strategic planning. He has over 27 years of cross-sector experience in general management, brand, communications and marketing.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) is the largest financial services company focused on providing America’s educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com,