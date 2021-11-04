Wing to launch first commercial drone delivery service in major U.S. metro area at Frisco Station

FRISCO – Rooted in mobility innovation, Frisco Station, a 242-acre mixed-use development in the North Platinum Corridor of Frisco, Texas, will soon be home to a drone delivery facility operated by Wing, one of the first providers of drone delivery service in the United States (U.S.).

As part of the first commercial drone delivery service in a major U.S. metropolitan area, the Frisco Station facility will have all of Wing’s usual drone delivery capabilities, but will initially be dedicated to exploring new uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) use cases, community demonstrations, school field trip educational opportunities and public tours.

“Frisco Station was designed with futureproofing in mind, bringing next-generation mobility options to reality today,” said Robert Folzenlogen, senior vice president of strategic development at Hillwood. “The addition of Wing and its first-of-its-kind innovation builds upon Frisco Station’s foundational pillars of Smart, Creative, Healthy and once again showcases the development nationwide as the place where pioneering visions can be put into practice today and maximized well into the future.”

A result of a prominent partnership between Rudman, Hillwood and VanTrust Real Estate, Frisco Station has been one of the region’s leading mixed-use developments since 2015, offering the necessary infrastructure to support emerging technologies across all nodes. In 2017, Frisco Station built one of the first vertiports globally, putting into place the infrastructure needed to move goods autonomously and eventually people.

Additionally, announced in 2018, Frisco Station became one of the first connected communities in the nation to be constructed with AT&T’s 5G from the ground up, enabling real-time connectivity through each of its districts and its planned 30-acre programmed park system. That same year, the Frisco Transportation Management Association, organized by the Frisco Station Partnership, launched drive.ai’s autonomous vehicle pilot program to encourage connectivity between Frisco’s emerging destinations as part of a multi-mobility plan.

In preparation for the launch at Frisco Station, Wing has been conducting test flights since June at Hillwood’s AllianceTexas Flight Test Center, a UAS testing facility in Fort Worth. The Flight Test Center is one component of the larger AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ), a first-of-its-kind “do tank,” leading the nation in smart infrastructure deployment. The MIZ offers mobility visionaries in surface and air, full access to an unparalleled testing ecosystem, resources, and partnerships essential to comprehensively scale and commercialize their technologies.

“Hillwood’s AllianceTexas Flight Test Center provided a unique opportunity for us to conduct research and development efforts this summer, and now Frisco Station is an excellent spot for one of the first drone delivery facilities in a major U.S. metro,” said Jonathan Bass, head of marketing and communications for Wing. “We look forward to launching the commercial service here in the coming months, and to the continued partnership with Hillwood and Frisco Station.”

Frisco Station will see a small number of drone delivery flights beginning the week of October 25. Community demonstrations will be available in the coming weeks. Outside of Frisco Station, Wing has also partnered with Walgreens to launch a first-of-its-kind store-to-door commercial drone delivery service for customers in Frisco and Little Elm.

About Frisco Station Frisco Station is a globally recognized, award-winning 242-acre, mixed-use development in Frisco, Texas, one of the fastest-growing communities in the U.S. Located along Frisco’s highly desired North Platinum Corridor. Frisco Station features fully amenitized office, residential and hotel properties surrounding the Dallas Cowboys’ world headquarters, The Star. A pioneer in mobility innovation, Frisco Station is home to one of the world’s first vertiports to support flying taxis. Last year, it partnered in Texas’s first pilot project to test autonomous vehicles on public roadways. With 5G connectivity throughout, including within the 30-acre park system, Frisco Station offers its tenants with an unprecedented experience of next-generation convenience, productivity and way of life. Built upon the pillars of smart, creative and healthy, the project is being developed by the Frisco Station Partnership, which is composed of The Rudman Partnership, Hillwood and VanTrust Real Estate