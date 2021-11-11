Allred votes for historic investments in infrastructure to create jobs and reduce congestion in North Texas

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Colin Allred (TX-32), a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, released the following statement after voting for the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which received the support of Democrats and Republicans. Allred hosted Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg earlier this year in Dallas to showcase how important infrastructure investment will be to economic growth in North Texas.

“Because of our rapid growth in North Texas, investment in infrastructure isn’t just optional — it is a necessity,” Allred said. “This bill does just that and I am proud that we worked to get this bipartisan bill passed and send it to the President’s desk.

“Whether it is repairing our roads and bridges, building out a historic network to charge electric vehicles, or investing in public transit like DART — everything in this package will work to create jobs, reduce congestion and grow our economy.

“Teamed with the Build Back Better plan, Congress has an obligation to deliver real results for the American people — and this bill does just that. I look forward to working closely with local leaders to ensure that North Texas is able to put these funds to work quickly.”

A Moody’s Analytics report stated that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will create 650,000 new jobs by the middle of the decade.

What the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act mean for Texas:

• $26.9 billion to build and repair Texas highways and $537 million for bridges. Texas can also compete for the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program for economically significant bridges and nearly $16 billion of national funding in the bill dedicated for major projects that will deliver substantial economic benefits.

• $3.3 billion, over the next 5 years, to improve public transportation.

• $1.2 billion for infrastructure development for Texas airports over five years.

• $408 million, over 5 years, to expand the state’s electric vehicle charging network, also gives Texas the opportunity to apply for $2.5 billion in grant funding.

• $100 million to expand broadband access to more than 1 million Texans. The plan will provide more than 8 million Texans with access to help to afford high-speed internet.

• $42 million to protect against cyberattacks. Texans will also benefit from the bill’s historic $3.5 billion national investment in weatherization which will reduce energy costs for families.