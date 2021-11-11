When Deirdre Gilbert added her name to the ballot for Texas Governor, she didn’t realize she was part of a history-making movement. For the first time in history, five (5) Black Women are running for Governor in five (5) different states.

2022 could be the year America elects its first African-American woman governor and it’s shaking out to appear that Gilbert could be in the leading position to run against Governor Greg Abbott.

A new poll conducted by the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation and Rice University’s Baker Institute shows the former U.S. Congressman Beto O’Rourke in a statistical dead heat against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the 2022 election. The poll was conducted at the end of October and surveyed 1,402 voters online.

The poll results have a margin of error of 2.6%, meaning Abbott and O’Rourke were in a statistical dead heat. It seems that the Texas Hispanic Foundation was voluntarily dissolved in 2018 and is currently operating out of a house in Dallas, Texas. If this scenario is correct, Deirdre Gilbert is in the leading position to run against Governor Greg Abbott.

Gilbert is an African American woman who has worked tirelessly in her community and is simply fed up with the shenanigans of the political atmosphere. She’s worked on issues such as the denial of voting rights in local elections within Missouri City and MUD District issues.

She has spoken before the Texas Legislature and U.S. Congress in Washington D.C on civil rights. Gilbert has helped to shape legislation regarding whistleblowers, medical malpractice, and education. Deirdre Gilbert is not afraid of a battle and is willing to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.

“I am not running a political race as much as I’m running a race for humanity,” says Gilbert. “I think the people are beyond ready to be listened to, and I am bringing their voices to a place where they can finally be heard, and real change can be made. Other candidates can talk about not being supported, but they haven’t lived it. I am the ideal choice for the Texas people.”

Since 2011, Deirdre Gilbert has not backed down from her challenges, founding non-profits such as the National Medical Malpractice Advocacy Association (NMMAA), serving as its National Director and Executive Director of the Jocelyn Y. Dickson Foundation. Gilbert advocates high standards of ethics and morality to ensure non-abuse of the powers entrusted to the profession by the American people.

Although women comprise half of the United States’ population, women hold just 19 percent of seats (84 out of 435 seats) in the United States House of Representatives and 21 of 100 seats in the Senate. For black women, the numbers are even smaller; just 20 currently have seats in the House of Representatives.

Under her direction, these nonprofits have gained support from members of Congress, garnered attention and recognition among state lawmakers, and sparked open dialogue and inquiry into medical negligence. The core of her message is consistent, Justice for All. To learn more, visit Gilbert online at https://gilbert4gov.com.