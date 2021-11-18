DCJI plans memorial event to mark historic Dallas lynching

Remembering Black Dallas, Inc. in collaboration with the Dallas County Justice Initiative is planning a landmark historical event on November 20, 2021—a marker dedication ceremony to commemorate the lynching of Mr. Allen Brooks.

Brooks was hanged at the intersection of Main and N. Akard on March 3, 1910. This marker project is a part of a national movement developed by attorney Bryan Stevenson, the founding director of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama.

This project has documented over 8,000 lynchings across the nation from Reconstruction to the present day. Dallas has had two such lynchings that are in the targeted period of 1877 through 1950.

The Dallas County Justice Initiative and Remembering Black Dallas, Inc., a nonprofit 501c3 organization, ia asking for support in providing funding for the necessary expenses for this monumental event.

“We have set a goal to raise a minimum of $5,000 from our local sponsors,” said organizer George Keaton, Jr.

“Your donation will be tax-deductible and can be mailed to our office address listed above or sent through the donation link at: www.rememberingblackdallas.org. Please indicate that your donation is for the Allen Brooks Marker Dedication Project. Make checks payable to Remembering Black Dallas, Inc.”

Sponsors who contribute $500 or more by November 8th will be listed on the event program. Also, sponsors donating at this level or higher will receive tickets to the post-event reception. Most importantly, the organizers say, attendance at this event will be greatly appreciated.

Donation levels include:

• $100.00—Supporter

• $250.00—Historian Advocate

• $500.00—Humanitarian,

• $1000.00—Equal Justice Advocate

• $1500.00—Revolutionary

• Other amount

How will these funds be utilized?

1. City of Dallas expenses to hold the event, which includes security, police for traffic control, and other expenses

2. Speakers, performers, and technical assistance

3. Rental equipment

4. Printing, advertisement, publications

5. Catered reception

6. Incidentals

Any questions may be directed to 469-399-6242 for further details.