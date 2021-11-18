(PR.com)– Jarnette L. Brownlee of Los Angeles, California has been celebrated as a VIP Member for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and high level of success in the field of massage therapy.

Brownlee is a massage therapist at Healing Is What I’m Giving in Torrance, California covering the Los Angeles area. She provides Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, sports massage, prenatal massage, and couple massage.

Jarnette trained in a variety of modalities and can help her clients pick a style that fits what their body needs so they can live their best life. In addition, she offers sugar scrubs from naturally made sugar scrub in assorted scents such as lemon, almond and coconut, aromatherapy utilizing lavender, peppermint, eucalyptus, and tea tree, and hot towels to soothe and soften the tissue.

Born October 28, 1989 in Los Angeles, California, Jarnette obtained a B.S. in Kinesiology from California State University, Northridge in 2012 and is a Certified Massage Therapist. She is affiliated with the S.O.C.H.I. In her spare time, Jarnette enjoys physical fitness, travel, and massages.

Jarnette states, “Massage should be a regular part of your well-being routine. So let’s enjoy and rejuvenate.”

For further information, contact www.healingiswhatimgiving.com.

