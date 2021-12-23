Diana Weitzel is a Democratic candidate for Denton County Commissioner Precinct 2. A longtime family lawyer, Weitzel has lived in Denton County for 22 years.

“I love Denton County, and it is time for positive change,” said Weitzel. “As Denton County Commissioner, I will work hard to improve our children’s lives, upgrade our healthcare and reduce traffic.”

As a lawyer, Weitzel works hard to improve the lives of women and children. She has assisted more than 100 families complete adoptions. “Helping children find their forever homes is truly rewarding,” said Weitzel. Weitzel also works with the State Attorney General’s office on child custody cases.

Weitzel will use her in-depth knowledge of healthcare systems to upgrade healthcare for Denton County residents. For 15+ years, Weitzel served as a healthcare executive for Vizient/VHA, the largest healthcare group purchasing organization. She evaluated goods and services, analyzed budgets, negotiated contracts and managed finances, sales and customer service for over 2,500 nonprofit hospitals. She stated, “As your commissioner, I’ll work with our community-based organizations and the Denton County Public Health Department to make effective, efficient upgrades to healthcare in Denton County.”

Weitzel is also committed to reducing Denton County’s terrible traffic. She noted, “What was a 30-minute drive across Denton County now takes twice as long.” Weitzel will apply her business background to finding cost-effective improvements to our roads and bridges.

Weitzel also represents animal rescue groups on a pro bono basis. “I have a great love of animals and want to make sure they are safe and healthy,” she said.

Denton County’s Commissioner Precinct 2 now includes parts of Corinth, Carrollton, Dallas, Denton, Frisco, Little Elm, Plano, Shady Shores and The Colony. The primary election will be held March 1, 2022, with early voting Feb. 14 through 25 and the general election will be on Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022.

A senior attorney with more than 15 years’ experience practicing civil, healthcare, criminal and family law, Weitzel is a member of the State Bar of Texas.

For more information about Diana Weitzel, visit her Facebook site at Diana for County Commissioner.